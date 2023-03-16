In this excerpt from her new book ‘Bleed’ Tracey Lindeman takes on medical misogyny, myths in endometriosis care

My therapist has since informed me that dissociating is a normal trauma response.

I wonder why more doctors don’t know that.

***

On average, kids start their periods around the age of twelve, although it’s becoming increasingly common for children to get it as young as eight or nine.

Not everyone with endo immediately feels symptoms, but many do; my first period was wickedly awful. The icing on this demonic cake is that you’re bleeding out of your vagina — truly, the most embarrassing thing for a kid to articulate to anyone, let alone a doctor.

Because of that, we may not tell the truth about just how terrible our periods really are. This is how we fulfill the “sick role” early on: learning to defer to doctors in ways that emulate our relationships with our parents, trying not to be too dramatic, trying to appease the adults.

Once that pattern is established, it is very, very difficult to break.

For children who are victims of neglect and abuse, the consequences are even more dire because we have already been exposed to poisonous power dynamics. Government data from Canada shows that girls are more likely than boys to experience family violence (representing 57 percent of victims). Meanwhile, research on maltreatment among LGBTQ youth shows even bigger challenges to “healthy development and functioning” as they grow older.

These realities can have devastating long-term consequences on how a person learns to navigate power differentials.

Child abuse isn’t the only area of trauma that’s relevant here. Experiencing or witnessing other types of trauma can radically transform a person’s ability to cope with certain situations, particularly ones that feel dangerous. Unequal power is integral to intimate partner violence and sexual assault as well, and those affect cis women, trans and non-binary people much more frequently than they do cis men. Trauma also proliferates through exposure to the healthcare system, as it did for me — I came into it pre-traumatized, but some medical encounters added new layers of trauma.

Sometimes it feels like medical professionals — wrapped up in the belief that they give everyone equal treatment — lose sight of the fact that health is not merely a molecular phenomenon but rather is wrapped up in our life experiences.

And yet, if we become adversarial or refuse to follow a doctor’s orders, the chances are good that we’ll be viewed as mentally ill.

Tara, a thirty-six-year-old white woman with undiagnosed PCOS, told me how her suspected PCOS triggered rapid weight gain during her teens, and how that and a bundle of mysterious symptoms saw her start taking antidepressants at age thirteen. On top of all this, an eating disorder put further pressure on her self-image and self-esteem. It was through these experiences that she learned early on that doctors are not to be trusted.

When I ask if she’s ever told a doctor why she struggled with anxiety in medical settings, she pauses, then says she’s told doctors, “This is a system, and in the system, you have more power than me. So, at the end of the day, your job is to help me, right? That’s your job. So we have to have these boundaries, that has to be understood, because I have to fight the system.

“If fighting the system means that I have to fight you,” Tara continued, “then that’s what you have to accept as being part of the system. It’s not personal. I have to get the help that I need.”

