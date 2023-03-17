4 new graphic novels will make you picture the world differently

It’s exciting stuff, a real page-turner filled with sea battles, rescues, secret passion and unavoidable tragedy. But it’s all based in fact and Rediker’s historical research.

The suggestion is that many pirates, mistreated as British sailors, were right to rebel and form their own crews. Their behaviour as pirates follows ideas of social justice, egalitarianism and even redistribution of wealth, and there’s an anti-slavery message here, as the crew satisfyingly free others from bondage.

Look out for this book: it’s a hidden treasure.

Brooklyn’s Last Secret

By Leslie Stein

Drawn & Quarterly; 296 pages; $34.95

It isn’t hard to find examples of bands-on-tour humour — insert your own “This Is Spinal Tap” reference here — and “Brooklyn’s Last Secret” joins them as a terrific piece of entertainment.

These are the tour bus tales of Major Threat, a rock band in search of a big break and made up of four characters more complex than they first seem. Yes, there are the types of incidents you might expect, from onstage shenanigans to hedonistic excess, but the heart of this book is in the band’s softer moments, especially their chats on the tour bus. It’s not a very rock ’n’ roll word, but this storytelling is lovely.

This is Leslie Stein’s first full-length fiction book and her style is delightful, built on clever cartooning techniques with colour to make everything pop. This is a great book to dip into, enjoy and pass on to a music fan.

Godhead 2

By Ho Che Anderson

Fantagraphics; 172 pages; $33.50

It’s always fun to read (and write about) a graphic novel with an experimental tone, and Toronto creator Anderson has produced unique work in “Godhead” and the newly released conclusion to the story, “Godhead 2.”

Echoing independent comics through the decades, writer/artist Anderson presents a lurid, sordid side of corporate life in a near-future setting with, in the sequel, a heavy layer of action movie adventure. There’s a pulpy plot of soldiers assaulting the evil science lab, where the bad guys have made a machine for talking to God, and much of the action comes in unstructured, free flow storytelling that keeps the experience challenging.

It’s also worth noting few publishers allow the space to experiment that creators are afforded by Fantagraphics, home of underground masterpiece “Love and Rockets.” Long may it continue; “Godhead” and “Godhead 2” are weird books that make the medium better.

Mike Donachie is a writer in London, Ont.