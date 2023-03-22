Writers’ Trust launches new $75K international prize for non-fiction

TORONTO - The Writers’ Trust of Canada has announced a new $75,000 prize for international authors who have penned non-fiction works.

The Weston International Award will honour a non-Canadian author’s body of work.

It will be a companion award to the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction, which is awarded annually to a Canadian author for a single work of non-fiction.

The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation is also padding that prize’s purse, taking it from $60,000 to $75,000.