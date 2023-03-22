The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 22

Trending

In publishing circles, it’s accepted wisdom that short stories are a tougher sell than novels. It takes a literary star like Margaret Atwood to propel a collection onto the bestseller list — and that success may be fleeting. Last week her “Old Babes in the Wood” was No. 1 on the Star’s Original Fiction list. This week it languished at No. 13, and therefore didn’t crack our Original list. It ranks No. 3 on the Canadian list.

It’s been a great period for the celebrity memoir. This week, Prince Harry, Matt Perry and Pamela Anderson are joined by Paris Hilton, the canny businesswoman and tabloid magnet who has amplified the family fortune through brilliant self-branding over the past quarter-century. The book debuts at No. 2 on the Original Non-Fiction list. Amusingly, publisher HarperCollins, through its Dey Street imprint, has categorized the memoir as MUSIC/Individual Composer & Musician, which is just about her least significant talent.

While Paris might not be known primarily for her pipes, Canada’s Tara MacLean is, with a number of albums to her credit and a performance background with the Atlantic Canada group Shaye. Her new memoir, “Song of the Sparrow,” debuted at No. 6 on the Original List and No. 4 on the Canadians list.