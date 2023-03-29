Anansi, 130 pages, $19.99

It seems paradoxical to describe a book about addiction, depression and despair as a romp. Yet the Winnipeg poet Hannah Green’s figurative language is so dazzling, her tone so sardonically witty, that her debut is indeed a romp. In this book-length poem, Green portrays the experience of mental illness, particularly as it relates to the myth of the tormented artist, by pairing it with the heroic, hard-drinking cowboy of the Wild West. That image is also a myth, but a contrasting one (“A cowboy goes to the doctor with a bullet hole,/not a list of symptoms with no exit wound!”). There’s an inventive mishmash of allusions: at one point, Green draws on lines “from Westerns, Sylvia Plath’s “Ariel,” lyrics from Patsy Cline songs & the WebMD page on Xanax.” But it’s her own phrasing that haunts. In a passage about battling suicidal thoughts, she writes, “I have dead-bird energy. Flying into the glass window of myself.”

Continent

By Aaron Boothby

McClelland & Stewart, 88 pages, $22.95

Aaron Boothby brings a voice of conscience, troubled and searching, to this debut collection of lyrical meditations. He contemplates the legacy of colonization and conquest, moving back and forth in time, and examines how our perspective on the past and the present is shaped by a “bleached mythology.” As he puts it, “We like to pretend history/has white sails.” At the heart of these poems is a questioning of how we relate to the land we live on, as the descendants of settlers. “My inheritance is a burning of whatever/whoever happened/to end up in our way,” Boothby writes. There’s an ambitious reach to these poems in both geography (Boothby is originally from California and now lives in Montreal) and history. As the speaker muses on his connection to place, he ponders what it means to belong somewhere — and, tellingly, who is included or excluded (”I know that nearby a border fence/ cuts through this landscape”).

