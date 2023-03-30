The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 30

Trending

A few interesting new additions to the Non-Fiction lists this week include “Halal Sex: The Intimate Lives of Muslim Women in North America” from Moroccan-Canadian writer Sheima Benembarek, a senior editor at Toronto Life magazine. It tells the stories of six Muslim women exploring non-traditional sexual and social identities. “Halal Sex” ranks No. 4 on the Original and No. 3 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list.

Also new to the Non-Fiction list is “Poverty, by America,” a scathing analysis of income inequality and why it persists, by the Pulitzer Prize winner Matthew Desmond. It ranks No. 5 on the Original list.

On the Fiction list there are several striking additions to the list, notably “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano, a heartfelt story that has been spurred into bestsellerdom at least in part because it is the 100th pick by Oprah for her book club. It ranks at No. 5 this week. “Pineapple Street” is a funny and knowing novel that tells its own story of privilege and income disparity through the lives of fabulously wealthy Brooklynites. It’s a debut novel by Jenny Jackson and ranks No. 7. On the Canadian list, Giller-nominee Zoe Whittall’s latest, “The Fake,” debuts at No. 5.