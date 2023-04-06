Trending

This is one of those great weeks for books — lots of new titles on every one of our lists.

In Original Fiction, Jeannette Wall’s third historical novel, “Hang the Moon,” rockets to the top spot. Wall is best known for her phenomenally successful 2005 memoir, “The Glass Castle,” which spent years on bestseller lists and even today serves as a masterclass for memoirists who have followed. “Hang the Moon” is set in a small Virginia town during Prohibition. At the heart of the story is a resilient young woman (of course), the daughter of the town’s biggest wheel, who returns to a community and a family that had once cast her out.

The Original Non-Fiction list brings us a new history of ideas book, “Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope” (at No. 6), by Sarah Bakewell, best known for 2017’s “At the Existentialist Café,” in which she took us into the lives of Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, Albert Camus and the gang of thinkers who defined Paris intellectual society in the 1930s.

There are two new memoirs worthy of mention, too. “How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind” (No. 7 on the Original list and No. 4 on the Canadian list) is by Canadian-born philosopher Clancy Martin, whose capsule biography informs us that he has attempted suicide 10 times and is a recovering alcoholic. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner, about growing up Korean in small-town Oregon. H Mart is an American chain of Korean supermarkets. The book debuts at No. 8 on the Original Non-Fiction list.

Our rotating list this week is Cooking, where a full seven out of the 10 ranked cookbooks are new, including “RecipeTin Eats Dinner, at No. 1, by Nagi Maehashi, and “Sweet Enough,” new dessert recipes from Alison Roman.

Finally, my favourite new book title ranks No. 4 on the Children’s List: “We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish,” by Ryan Higgins.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION