Christina Sharpe’s new book ‘Ordinary Notes’ explores beauty, art and the complexity of Black life: Excerpt

What Manner of Man ($4.95)

This Child’s Gonna Live ($4.95)

*Contemporary Art in Africa ($7.25)

Black Political Power in America ($6.95)

Black Power U.S.A. ($5.95)

The White Problem ($6.95)

Confrontation: Black and White ($6.95)

To Be Young Gifted and Black (Lorraine Hansberry) ($6.95)

Black in White America ($5.95)

The bookmark marks the beginning of the chapter “Esther” from Jean Toomer’s Cane. I was a vessel for all of my mother’s ambitions for me — ambitions that found their own shapes. My mother made me a purple gingham dress with purple and lilac and blue appliqué tulips. She tried, over many summers, to teach me how to sew: needlepoint, appliqué, cross-stitch, slip stitch. She failed. We failed together. She had a beautiful old pedal-operated Singer sewing machine and when you opened the shallow drawers that ran along the top you found that they were filled with brightly colored and differently weighted needlepoint yarn. I used to love to look at them. I would arrange and disarrange them, stack her thimbles, disturb her order.

When she was dying, my mother still made Christmas ornaments by hand. Unpacking after a move, it was a shock to re-encounter the red felt hearts with the straight pins holding them together, the black felt globe with its own arrangement of pins — the ordinary flat-headed pins, the round red and white and brown heads. My mother’s love of symmetry: even the bent pins have a place. It was a shock to encounter them again — the way that beauty shocks. But more. What is beauty made of? Attentiveness whenever possible to a kind of aesthetic that escaped violence whenever possible — even if it is only the perfect arrangement of pins.

I continue to think about beauty and its knowledges. I learned to see in my mother’s house. I learned how not to see in my mother’s house. How to limit my sight to the things that could be controlled.

I learned to see in discrete angles, planes, plots. If the ceiling was falling down and you couldn’t do anything about it, what you could do was grow and arrange peonies and tulips and zinnias; cut forsythia and mock orange to bring inside.

My mother gifted me a love of beauty, a love of words. She gave me every Black book that she could find and, in her practice, birthdays always included gifts for the body, gifts for the mind, and gifts for the soul. The mind and the soul came together in books: novels, poetry, short stories, history, art. One of those books was Toni Cade Bambara’s “The Salt Eaters” in which Bambara, in the dedication, thanks her mother, “who in 1948, having come upon me daydreaming in the middle of the kitchen floor, mopped around me.” In that dedication, I saw something that my mother would do; I saw something that she had done.

My mother gave me space to dream. For whole days at a time, she left me with and to words, curled up in a living room windowsill, uninterrupted in my reading and imagining other worlds.

That window was my loophole of retreat — two feet deep, three feet wide, four feet high — my small public/private place from which I began to imagine myself into another world. The house was an old farmhouse, built in 1804, and there were no right angles in it — everything was on a slope. The windowsill I sat in looked out onto the backyard. In summer that meant cherries and quince, crabapple, greengage plum, four peony bushes, a huge weeping willow that had been struck by lightning, and beyond that the road called Radnor Street Road. There was also a vegetable garden where we grew tomatoes, corn, collard and mustard greens, turnips, kale, carrots, several varieties of lettuce, cucumbers, eggplant, zucchini, sweet and hot peppers, and more. In the winter, you could see the house behind the fruit trees where Chico and Joey lived. Sometimes the house was cold, and then my mother’s stacks of newspapers became fireplace logs. And though this was a sign that there was no money for oil, there was an art to making my mother’s neat paper logs: roll the paper, tuck one edge in, roll a little more, tuck the other edge. That way they wouldn’t come undone. That way we wouldn’t come undone.

Beauty is a method:

reading in the windowsill

running after the police

a list on a slip of paper in a book

the arrangement of pins in cloth

the ability to make firewood out of newspaper

This attentiveness to a Black aesthetic made me: moved me from the windowsill to the world.

Excerpted from “Ordinary Notes” by Christina Sharpe. Copyright ©2023 Christina Sharpe. Published by Alfred A. Knopf Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.