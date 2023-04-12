The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 12

Trending

Toronto novelist Amy Stuart’s “A Death at the Party” continues to draw in new readers. This week, its fifth week, it ranks No. 5 on the Original Fiction list while on the Canadian list it’s No. 1; and on our Mystery bestseller list, which appears every five weeks and includes both original and reprint titles, it ranks No. 2.

A Canadian non-fiction title that is finding its audience is “Gibby: Tales of a Baseball Lifer,” by John Gibbons and Greg Oliver. Gibbons was the manager of the Blue Jays over the course of 11 years and was guiding the team when it played in the World Series in 2015 for the first time in 22 years. Last week “Gibby” debuted on the Canadian list. This week it scored No. 6 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 4 on the Canadian list.

A third Canadian racking up strong sales is Omer Aziz, whose memoir, “Brown Boy,” debuts this week at No. 9 on the Original list and No. 5 on the Canadian list. Aziz takes us on his journey from the outskirts of Toronto to trying to find his place in the world’s centres of excellence, including France’s Sciences Po, Britain’s Cambridge University and America’s Yale Law School, before moving on to jobs with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland.