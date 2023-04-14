Helen Keller as political crusader? Max Wallace reveals what happened ‘After The Miracle’ in new biography

Imagine being called “the eighth wonder of the world.”

At a 1901 dinner honouring Helen Keller (1880-1968), that’s precisely how Mark Twain introduced her to the crowd. In 1906, he described her in further superlatives when he wrote his autobiography: “She was the most marvellous person of her sex since Joan of Arc, fellow to Caesar, Alexander, Napoleon, Homer, Shakespeare, and the rest of the immortals.”

Now, bestselling writer and disability rights advocate Max Wallace’s fascinating fourth book, “After the Miracle,” reclaims the life of the international icon through the lens of her pioneering political activism, including speaking out against racism, poverty and disability. Speaking by phone recently from his Toronto home, Wallace said he hoped to challenge the well-worn narrative that her teacher Annie Sullivan was the one responsible for Keller’s extraordinary achievements, her miracle worker.

“Helen’s been reduced to a secondary character in her own story, the cliché of the six-year-old deafblind girl at the water pump. Frozen in time. A secular saint famous for one thing,” he said. It was Helen, though, who was prodigiously gifted, a woman fluent in six languages, articulate in her writing, calling out demagogues and injustice, her rage palpable.

While writing his previous book, “In the Name of Humanity: The Secret Deal to End the Holocaust,” Wallace discovered that Keller’s book “How I Became A Socialist” (1912) was one of the few books by Americans burned by the Nazis when they took power. He was “intrigued by the idea that one of the world’s most beloved figures attracted the ire of the world’s most ruthless dictator.” That’s when his research about Keller began in earnest and he learned “that throughout the 1930s she was like the original anti-Fascist.”

In May 1933, for example, Keller wrote a letter to Hitler: “History has taught you nothing if you think you can kill ideas. Tyrants have tried to do that often before, and the ideas have risen up in their might and destroyed them … Do not imagine your barbarities to the Jews are unknown here.”

“She was reading periodicals and newspapers in German, so she was calling him out in real time. She was so savvy about world politics that she wrote about a conspiracy alarmingly imminent. About Franco and Hitler,” Wallace said.

Much earlier, after Keller was the first deafblind person to graduate from Radcliffe College, where she’d studied under Charles Copeland, the same composition professor as poet T.S. Eliot and novelist John Dos Passos, she joined the Socialist Party. “Predictably her politics were blamed on her disabilities. A move that always infuriated her. And, unfortunately, during her earliest socialist period, she used a lot of stale rhetoric, which doesn’t convince in any era,” Wallace said.

Around the same time, in 1911, however, Keller had an epiphany in which she recognized a link between disability and capitalism: she had recently learned that industrial accidents caused by a lack of workplace safety were responsible for blindness and other disabilities in America. She believed poverty was society’s greatest plague. She called it the “unconscious cruelty of commercial society … an abomination.”

“She travelled the world decades later talking about systemic poverty and how cycles of poverty lead to disability. Her lawyer wanted her to talk about her story of overcoming disability. But she’d talk about commercial greed and poverty. She was frustrated that people only wanted to hear about her inspirational life story and the hagiography of Annie Sullivan,” Wallace said.