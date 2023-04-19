The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 19

Trending

Just two months ago the Original Fiction list seemed stagnant — primarily because romance novels by Colleen Hoover held five of the 10 spots on the list and had done so for months. But in recent weeks, the list has become buoyant, with new books arriving every week to usurp the ones that came before. This week CoHo holds down just two spots, for her linked novels 2022’s “It Starts with Us” (at No. 3) and 2016’s “It Ends with Us” (at No. 7).

Three of the four newcomers this week are crime-fiction specialists: John Sandford with his “Dark Angel” (at No. 5), Megan Miranda with “The Only Survivors” (No. 6) and Ottawa’s Rick Mofino and his latest “Everything She Feared” (No. 8 on Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list).

The fourth is Giller winner and Ottawa resident Elizabeth Hay with her sixth novel, “Snow Road Station” (at No. 10 on the Original and No. 2 on the Canadian).

Lots of new non-fiction this week, as well, including two life stories of note.

For basketball enthusiasts, this week’s biggest book is “LeBron,” (No. 8) by Jeff Benedict, author of the bestselling biography “Tiger Woods.”

And, finally, Toronto-based writer Charles Foran, author of 11 books, brings us a story framed within his relationship with his dad, “Just Once, No More: On Fathers, Sons, and Who we Are Until We Are No Longer” (No. 8 on the Canadian list).

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION