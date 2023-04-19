The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 19

Trending
Just two months ago the Original Fiction list seemed stagnant — primarily because romance novels by Colleen Hoover held five of the 10 spots on the list and had done so for months. But in recent weeks, the list has become buoyant, with new books arriving every week to usurp the ones that came before. This week CoHo holds down just two spots, for her linked novels 2022’s “It Starts with Us” (at No. 3) and 2016’s “It Ends with Us” (at No. 7).
Three of the four newcomers this week are crime-fiction specialists: John Sandford with his “Dark Angel” (at No. 5), Megan Miranda with “The Only Survivors” (No. 6) and Ottawa’s Rick Mofino and his latest “Everything She Feared” (No. 8 on Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list).
The fourth is Giller winner and Ottawa resident Elizabeth Hay with her sixth novel, “Snow Road Station” (at No. 10 on the Original and No. 2 on the Canadian).
Lots of new non-fiction this week, as well, including two life stories of note.
For basketball enthusiasts, this week’s biggest book is “LeBron,” (No. 8) by Jeff Benedict, author of the bestselling biography “Tiger Woods.”
And, finally, Toronto-based writer Charles Foran, author of 11 books, brings us a story framed within his relationship with his dad, “Just Once, No More: On Fathers, Sons, and Who we Are Until We Are No Longer” (No. 8 on the Canadian list).
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Atria (2)
2. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Wall, Scribner (3)
3. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (25)
4. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Viking (4)
5. Dark Angel, John Sandford, G.P. Putnam’s (1)
6. The Only Survivors, Megan Miranda, Marysue Rucci (1)
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (80)
8. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA (1)
9. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, Dial (3)
10. Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay, Knopf Canada (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (19)
2. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (14)
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (2)
4. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW (2)
5. The Watchmaker’s Daughter, Larry Loftis, William Morrow (7)
6. On the Origin of Time, Thomas Hertog, Bantam (1)
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (143)
8. LeBron, Jeff Benedict, Avid Reader (1)
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (29)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (107)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
2. Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay, Knopf Canada
3. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
4. Coronation Year, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
5. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
6. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
7. Greenwood, Michael Christie, McClelland & Stewart
8. Really Good, Actually, Monica Heisey, HarperCollins Canada
9. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Vintage Canada
10. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Harper Perennial
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
2. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
3. Run Towards the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
8. Just Once, No More, Charles Foran, Knopf Canada
9. Between Good and Evil, Melissa Fung, HarperCollins Canada
10. Valley of the Birdtail, Andrew Stobo, Douglas Sanderson, HarperCollins Canada
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Storybook, Michael Moccio, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Curse of the Shadow Dragon (Dragon Masters #23), Tracey West, Graham Howells, Scholastic
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Activity Book, Michael Moccio, Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
8. The Way I Used to Be, Amber Smith, Margaret K. McElderry
9. Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations (Cat Kid Comic Club #4), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
10. Punk Rock Unicorn, Dana Simpson, Andrews McMeel
BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE
1. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery
2. The Psychology of Money, Morgan Housel, Harriman
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata
4. The Intelligent Investor (Rev. Ed.), Benjamin Graham, Harper Business
5. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen R. Covey, Sean Covey, Jim Collins, Simon & Schuster
6. Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, Ray Dalio, Avid Reader
7. Radical Candor (Rev. Ed.), Kim Scott, St. Martin’s
8. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
9. Traction, Gino Wickman, BenBella
10. Start with Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio
* Number of weeks on list
