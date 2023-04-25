I tried making King Charles’ special quiche and it is a coronation abomination

Then, there’s the tarragon — one tablespoon, to be exact. If you can get past the beans, you’re subsequently hit with the herb’s pungent licorice flavour.

All that is suspended in a wet spinach custard, filled with so much milk, cream and cheap cheddar cheese that it barely sets into something resembling quiche.

As for the recipe, it’s simple to follow, though the cooking instructions don’t allocate nearly enough time to blind bake the pastry. (That’s probably why almost everyone is saying the crust, topped with that milky liquid, is such a soggy mess.)

If you’ve made it this far through the review, you’re probably now wondering why the King would choose such an unappetizing dish to mark his special day.

Alas, taste is subjective, and believe it or not, it does appear that the King enjoys this recipe and isn’t just trying to torture his subjects.

“It’s no surprise that King Charles III has shared Coronation quiche to celebrate his Coronation,” tweeted former royal chef Darren McGrady after the dish was revealed. “Made this for him many times.”

The recipe, rife with symbolism and specially selected by the King and Queen Consort, is said to reflect not just their tastes but their values.

“Throughout his public life, the King has emphasized the importance of sustainability, and certainly a vegetarian dish fits in with his wider philosophy about the importance of being in harmony with nature,” Toronto-based historian, author and royal commentator Carolyn Harris told me in a phone interview.

“And Queen Camilla, one of her patronages is The Big Lunch, which encourages communities to share meals with one another, and a vegetarian quiche is a comparatively accessible dish for that,” Harris added.

(Though Buckingham Palace’s original recipe isn’t vegetarian as the crust is made from lard, it notes that you can also use pre-made short crust pastry, of which there are vegetarian varieties.)

In short, this coronation quiche is supposed to be affordable, accessible and sustainable — something that reflects the times. At least that’s what Buckingham Palace and the royal family, estimated to be worth $28 billion, were trying to achieve.

But it doesn’t take long to realize this is just another half-baked royal attempt to connect with the masses. Upon closer inspection, it’s a recipe in which its results so obviously contradict its intentions.

Beyond the irony that the King selected a German dish popularized by France to commemorate his British coronation, it’s almost laughable when you realize that there’s a national egg shortage in the UK, making that key ingredient — a favourite of the King’s, don’t forget — nearly impossible to source. Talk about accessibility.

Yet with days to go before the coronation, the jury is still out on whether the King’s quiche will land with the people. Like his reign, the King has large shoes to fill with this special recipe. His mother’s coronation chicken, unveiled in 1953, has remained enduringly popular some seven decades later.

My verdict?

I’m with the UK tabloids on this one. Buckingham Palace’s quiche is the King’s sordid and dour attempt to craft a dish that connects with us commoners. It is, put simply, a coronation abomination.

As for me, I’m still washing the taste of coronation quiche from my mouth. But I rest easy knowing we probably won’t need to wait another 70 years for the next coronation specialty.

The bar is low, William and Kate.

Joshua Chong is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star’s Express Desk. Follow him on Twitter: @joshualdwchong