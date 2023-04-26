The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 26

Trending

The flow of new non-fiction continues, with several noteworthy debuts.

“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” by David Grann, joins the list at No. 1. This survival story follows the crew of The Wager, a British ship that left England in 1740 and wrecked on an island off the coast of Patagonia. Grann’s previous historical adventures include “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a finalist for the National Book Award and “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon.”

“Prisoner #1056: How I Survived War and Found Peace,” is a memoir by Roy Ratnavel, a Tamil Canadian who survived torture and confinement in a Sri Lankan prison camp, found asylum in Canada and rose to become an executive at Toronto-based CI Global Asset Management. “Prisoner #1056” debuted at No. 5 on the Original list and No. 2 on the Canadian list.

“Outsider; An Old Man, a Mountain and the Search for a Hidden Past” tells the story of author Brett Popplewell’s search for the truth about Dag Aabye, an 81-year-old super-athlete who lived in a school bus and apparently ran day and night whatever the weather. Popplewell, known for his long-form magazine sports writing, traces the remarkable trajectory of Aabye from Nazi-occupied Norway, through careers as a Hollywood stuntman and among the world’s first extreme skiers, to his reclusive life in the B.C. wilderness. “Outsider” joins the list at No. 8 on the Canadian list.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

