6 Things to do in Flamborough this weekend (May 5-7)

Indoor garage sale, featuring household goods, toys, games, fabric, sewing machine, dishes, home decor at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.) May 6 from 8 to 11 a.m. Cash only. Choose a box of home-baked treats for $10. Breakfast by Wandering Gourmet. Preorder at 289-983-8161.

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough's first yard sale of 2023 features household and pet items, and more. Event runs May 6, with a rain date of May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1269 Centre Rd.

The Copetown Lions Club hosts a bottle drive at Copetown Community Centre (1950 Governors Rd.). Drop off your empties May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Shop the handmade market in Waterdown, where small business artisans showcase their wares, including wood turners, jewelry, candles, wreaths and gourmet cookies. Market runs May 6 and 13 at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

'Decades' is a throwback to your youth. Dinner and live music event put on by the Carlisle Optimist Club runs May 6 starting at 7 p.m. at Carlisle Arena (1496 Centre Rd.). Tickets: $48. Cash bar.