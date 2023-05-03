‘Every Summer After’ author Carley Fortune heads back to the lake

My anxiety problems following the birth of my children, both children, and the second time around it was really strong: fear, anxiety spirals. The first time it was postpartum OCD and the second time it was mostly just debilitating anxious thinking. I was so worried about so many things and I just dreamed up Brookbank as this place where I could go when I wrote to kind of get away from the difficulty I was having.

Can you explain what postpartum OCD is?

So postpartum OCD is an anxiety disorder. It is not one we hear much about. I think that’s because the symptoms are very hard to talk about. It is very hard to track how prevalent it is because it is really under-reported. There’s some research that says three to five per cent of people; there was a study that followed 400 or so birth moms and 16 per cent had shown postpartum OCD symptoms. It presents as intrusive thoughts and images a lot of time in regards to harming the baby.

The book is structurally interesting, going back and forth from one day, 10 years previously — when Fern and Will met each other and formed an intense bond — to the present action, which unfolds over a longer period of time. Why did you choose that?

I love past and present, I like the timeline switch. It can be complicated, but I feel like I’m also cheating a little bit because it’s like writing two short books instead of one lengthy book. I feel I can move the action along with that structure.

It’s propulsive. It’s about important issues, but you don’t want it to be a drag to read.

I want it to feel like an escape. I want people to go on an emotional journey and feel like they really know the characters and feel like they’ve been transported somewhere exciting with them. I like stories that go all over the place with emotions, where I’m laughing, I’m crying, I’m angry, I’m frustrated with the characters, even within scenes. I love that in TV and I really strive for that.

You’re a journalist turned writer. How did your journalism skills transfer to writing fiction, do you think?

Mostly I was behind the scenes, editing. One of the things I knew as an editor and advice I often gave writers was: “Just write a draft, we’ll figure out how to make it better later.” And that was the kind of spirit I took to writing. I do not go back and self-edit. I try not to worry about my sentences, I’m just trying to get a first draft done. Also, trying to bring readers to a story was a passion of mine as an editor: how to make sure a story finds its audience and is talking to the people who really need to hear it. I really love that part of publishing and I really embrace it. No book is for everyone, but in my ideal world anyone (can) feel they can pick the book up and enjoy it. That’s something that comes from my media background.

What was the most useful thing you learned about writing in journalism school?

In one class we took an entire article and took out every single word that didn’t need to be there. That was my favourite exercise ever, the satisfaction of getting rid of what didn’t need to be there. I think that kind of attention to word choice and being concise and the importance of clarity. Those kind of core principles of journalistic writing are there in my book.

This interview has been condensed for length and clarity.

