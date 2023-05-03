The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 3

Trending
“Happy Place,” Emily Henry’s fourth adult romance debuts at No. 1 on the Original fiction list following strong reviews in the American press (it is tempting, though possibly unkind, to think of her as the thinking woman’s Colleen Hoover). “Happy Place” is said to be edgier than Henry’s previous outings, following three girlfriends — each with a secret, natch — over the course of one week.
Another debut on the Original fiction list is “In the Lives of Puppets,” by T.J. Klune (at No. 7) with a science-fiction story perfect for our AI-focused times, about three robots — an android, a nurse machine and a small vacuum — and one human.
In non-fiction, the week’s publishing success story is “Outsider,” Ottawa-based Brett Popplewell’s story of an elderly superathlete named Dag Aabye and his life in the remote reaches of British Columbia. It debuted last week at No. 8 on the Canadian list. This week it has risen to No. 3 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (1)*
2. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (4)
3. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Wall, Scribner (5)
4. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (27)
5. Simply Lies, David Baldacci, Grand Central (2)
6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (82)
7. In the Lives of Puppets, T.J. Klune, Tor (1)
8. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Viking (6)
9. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (7)
10. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster (7)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (16)
2. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (2)
3. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (1)
4. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (4)
5. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (21)
6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Vintage (2)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (109)
8. The Watchmaker’s Daughter, Larry Loftis, William Morrow (9)
9. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (145)
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (30)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
2. Coronation Year, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
3. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
4. To Track a Traitor, Iona Whishaw, TouchWood
5. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
6. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
7. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Harper Perennial
8. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
9. Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay, Knopf Canada
10. The Fake, Zoe Whittall, HarperCollins Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
2. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. Run Towards the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
7. Prisoner #1056, Roy Ratnavel, Viking
8. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
9. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
10. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
3. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
4. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Storybook, Michael Moccio, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Penguin Young Readers Group
8. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Activity Book, Michael Moccio, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games novel), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
HEALTH & FITNESS
1. Outlive, Peter Attia, Bill Gifford, Harmony
2. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté, Knopf Canada
3. The Body Keeps Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. When the Body Says No, Gabor Maté, Vintage
5. Dear Future Mama, Meghan Trainor, HarperCollins Focus
6. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz, Hay House
7. The Glucose Goddess Method, Jessie Inchauspe, Simon & Schuster
8. Young Forever, Mark Hyman, Little Brown
9. Built to Move, Kelly Starrett, Juliet Starrett, Knopf
10. Eat to Beat Your Diet, William W. Li, Grand Central
* Number of weeks on list* Number of weeks on list
