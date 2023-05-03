The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 3

Trending

“Happy Place,” Emily Henry’s fourth adult romance debuts at No. 1 on the Original fiction list following strong reviews in the American press (it is tempting, though possibly unkind, to think of her as the thinking woman’s Colleen Hoover). “Happy Place” is said to be edgier than Henry’s previous outings, following three girlfriends — each with a secret, natch — over the course of one week.

Another debut on the Original fiction list is “In the Lives of Puppets,” by T.J. Klune (at No. 7) with a science-fiction story perfect for our AI-focused times, about three robots — an android, a nurse machine and a small vacuum — and one human.

In non-fiction, the week’s publishing success story is “Outsider,” Ottawa-based Brett Popplewell’s story of an elderly superathlete named Dag Aabye and his life in the remote reaches of British Columbia. It debuted last week at No. 8 on the Canadian list. This week it has risen to No. 3 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.