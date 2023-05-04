American author Fatimah Asghar wins inaugural Carol Shields Prize

American author Fatimah Asghar has won the inaugural Carol Shields Prize for Fiction for their debut novel “When We Were Sisters.”

The $150,000 award celebrates excellence in fiction by women and non-binary authors in Canada and the U.S., and is bankrolled by BMO.

Asghar, whose pronouns are gender-neutral, also wrote the poetry collection “If They Come for Us” and is the writer and co-creator of the Emmy-nominated web series “Brown Girls.”

They also win a residency at the Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland and Labrador.