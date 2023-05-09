Kathryn Kuitenbrouwer makes hay of the secrets and lies of the past in new novel ‘Wait Softly Brother’

Firmly and deliberately established in the realms of auto-fiction (simply put, a fictionalized autobiography, though a full definition is a wonderful rabbithole to spend an afternoon in), the novel, however, shifts almost imperceptibly into the realm of myth and folklore. Rain, for example, begins the day of Kuitenbrouwer’s arrival, and doesn’t stop for weeks, the land growing soppy, then flooding outright, isolating the house and its residents. In addition, Kuitenbrouwer’s investigation into her brother soon comes to incorporate stories of a selkie (a being who can shift between seal and human forms, by donning and shedding their skin) in the family. And there is so much more, from a mysterious doll to a boy in the forest, and so on.

Playing with fiction, auto-fiction, and mythic fiction, the novel also includes the novel which Kuitenbrouwer ends up writing during the deluge. No, it’s not about her brother Wulf. (Or … is it?) Based on a single letter addressed to her great-great-great grandfather, Russell Boyt, the novel is the story of what happened when Boyt took on the job of substitute soldier in the American Civil War, paid to fight on behalf of an American businessman who designs prosthetic limbs. In part, it’s a means for Boyt to raise money to finish med school. In the main, though, it’s his way of escaping his family.

Of course, no one at the time knew just how terrible the Civil War would be, and Boyt is at the heart of it.

If this description seems complex or confusing, it’s because “Wait Softly Brother,” like the best fiction, defies easy summary. As a reading experience, it is utterly transfixing, constantly surprising, and truly a wonder to behold. As Kuitenbrouwer (the author? The character? Both?) explains early on, “It is true that if you scratch at the threads of any narrative, you discover that it is just another enchantment. You discover that there is no such thing as realism. All of it is just made up. All of life, all of everything.”

Rich with the true stuff of imagined lives, and the imagined stuff of true lives, “Wait Softly Brother” is a glorious enchantment indeed.

Robert J. Wiersema’s most recent novel is “Seven Crow Stories”