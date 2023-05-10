The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 10

Trending

The happiest author in Toronto this week is probably Carley Fortune, whose second novel, “Meet Me at the Lake,” is in the top spot on both the Original Fiction and the Canadian Fiction list. Her first book, “Every Summer After,” just out in paperback, is No. 6 on the Canadian list. The new book, set in Toronto and Ontario’s cottage country, has tried-and-true romance tropes: thwarted desire, second chances and turned tables.

The Original Non-Fiction list this week has two light and bright newcomers.

“Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage” is a memoir by Joey Diaz, the Cuban-American standup comedian, actor and podcaster, who credits his “immigrant mentality” for extricating him from an early life of drugs, crime and depression. It debuts this week at No. 4.