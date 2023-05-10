The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 10

Trending
The happiest author in Toronto this week is probably Carley Fortune, whose second novel, “Meet Me at the Lake,” is in the top spot on both the Original Fiction and the Canadian Fiction list. Her first book, “Every Summer After,” just out in paperback, is No. 6 on the Canadian list. The new book, set in Toronto and Ontario’s cottage country, has tried-and-true romance tropes: thwarted desire, second chances and turned tables.
The Original Non-Fiction list this week has two light and bright newcomers.
“Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage” is a memoir by Joey Diaz, the Cuban-American standup comedian, actor and podcaster, who credits his “immigrant mentality” for extricating him from an early life of drugs, crime and depression. It debuts this week at No. 4.
“The Big Reveal” is as described in its subtitle: “An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.” Author/drag queen Sasha Velour chronicles her own evolution in the fashion and societal art form. It opens at No. 7.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (1)*
2. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (2)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (5)
4. The Wedding Planner, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (1)
5. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro, Little Brown (1)
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (28)
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (83)
8. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Wall, Scribner (6)
9. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower (1)
10. Simply Lies, David Baldacci, Grand Central (3)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (17)
2. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (3)
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (5)
4. Tremendous, Joey Diaz, Erica Florentine, BenBella (1)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (2)
6. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (22)
7. The Big Reveal, Sasha Velour, Harper (1)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (110)
9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Vintage (2)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (146)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
3. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
4. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
5. Coronation Year, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. A History of Burning, Janika Oza, McClelland & Stewart
8. Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay, Knopf Canada
9. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
10. Greenwood, Michael Christie, McClelland & Stewart
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Run Towards the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
6. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
7. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
8. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
9. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and The Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
2. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri, Golden
4. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
5. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
COOKING
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
2. Love and Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food, Jeanine Donofrio, Penguin Canada
3. Anna Olson’s Baking Wisdom, Anna Olson, Appetite by Random House
4. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
5. The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook, Jeffrey Eisner, Voracious
6. RecipeTin Eats Dinner, Nagi Maehashi, Countryman
7. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
8. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
9. Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan, Richard Makin, Insight
10. Love Is a Pink Cake, Claire Ptak, W.W. Norton & Co.
* Number of weeks on list
Trending
The happiest author in Toronto this week is probably Carley Fortune, whose second novel, “Meet Me at the Lake,” is in the top spot on both the Original Fiction and the Canadian Fiction list. Her first book, “Every Summer After,” just out in paperback, is No. 6 on the Canadian list. The new book, set in Toronto and Ontario’s cottage country, has tried-and-true romance tropes: thwarted desire, second chances and turned tables.
The Original Non-Fiction list this week has two light and bright newcomers.
“Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage” is a memoir by Joey Diaz, the Cuban-American standup comedian, actor and podcaster, who credits his “immigrant mentality” for extricating him from an early life of drugs, crime and depression. It debuts this week at No. 4.
“The Big Reveal” is as described in its subtitle: “An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.” Author/drag queen Sasha Velour chronicles her own evolution in the fashion and societal art form. It opens at No. 7.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (1)*
2. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (2)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (5)
4. The Wedding Planner, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (1)
5. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro, Little Brown (1)
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (28)
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (83)
8. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Wall, Scribner (6)
9. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower (1)
10. Simply Lies, David Baldacci, Grand Central (3)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (17)
2. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (3)
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (5)
4. Tremendous, Joey Diaz, Erica Florentine, BenBella (1)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (2)
6. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (22)
7. The Big Reveal, Sasha Velour, Harper (1)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (110)
9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Vintage (2)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (146)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
3. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
4. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
5. Coronation Year, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. A History of Burning, Janika Oza, McClelland & Stewart
8. Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay, Knopf Canada
9. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
10. Greenwood, Michael Christie, McClelland & Stewart
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Run Towards the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
6. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
7. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
8. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
9. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and The Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
2. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri, Golden
4. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
5. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
COOKING
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
2. Love and Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food, Jeanine Donofrio, Penguin Canada
3. Anna Olson’s Baking Wisdom, Anna Olson, Appetite by Random House
4. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
5. The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook, Jeffrey Eisner, Voracious
6. RecipeTin Eats Dinner, Nagi Maehashi, Countryman
7. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
8. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
9. Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan, Richard Makin, Insight
10. Love Is a Pink Cake, Claire Ptak, W.W. Norton & Co.
* Number of weeks on list
Trending
The happiest author in Toronto this week is probably Carley Fortune, whose second novel, “Meet Me at the Lake,” is in the top spot on both the Original Fiction and the Canadian Fiction list. Her first book, “Every Summer After,” just out in paperback, is No. 6 on the Canadian list. The new book, set in Toronto and Ontario’s cottage country, has tried-and-true romance tropes: thwarted desire, second chances and turned tables.
The Original Non-Fiction list this week has two light and bright newcomers.
“Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage” is a memoir by Joey Diaz, the Cuban-American standup comedian, actor and podcaster, who credits his “immigrant mentality” for extricating him from an early life of drugs, crime and depression. It debuts this week at No. 4.
“The Big Reveal” is as described in its subtitle: “An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.” Author/drag queen Sasha Velour chronicles her own evolution in the fashion and societal art form. It opens at No. 7.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (1)*
2. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (2)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (5)
4. The Wedding Planner, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (1)
5. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro, Little Brown (1)
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (28)
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (83)
8. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Wall, Scribner (6)
9. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower (1)
10. Simply Lies, David Baldacci, Grand Central (3)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (17)
2. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (3)
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (5)
4. Tremendous, Joey Diaz, Erica Florentine, BenBella (1)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (2)
6. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (22)
7. The Big Reveal, Sasha Velour, Harper (1)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (110)
9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Vintage (2)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (146)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
3. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
4. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
5. Coronation Year, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. A History of Burning, Janika Oza, McClelland & Stewart
8. Snow Road Station, Elizabeth Hay, Knopf Canada
9. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
10. Greenwood, Michael Christie, McClelland & Stewart
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Run Towards the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
6. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
7. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
8. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
9. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and The Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
2. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri, Golden
4. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
5. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
COOKING
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
2. Love and Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food, Jeanine Donofrio, Penguin Canada
3. Anna Olson’s Baking Wisdom, Anna Olson, Appetite by Random House
4. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
5. The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook, Jeffrey Eisner, Voracious
6. RecipeTin Eats Dinner, Nagi Maehashi, Countryman
7. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
8. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
9. Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan, Richard Makin, Insight
10. Love Is a Pink Cake, Claire Ptak, W.W. Norton & Co.
* Number of weeks on list