Lillian Allen: Toronto’s new poet laureate on taking poetry to the city’s street corners

The nappers?

Yes, because I’m also getting into that category. I have a bunch of friends who are sailing into our 70s. I want to touch some of those folks and bring them in — lovers of poetry and writers of poetry — and giving people an opportunity to, you know, try their hand at poetry. And then we can take a nap. (Laughter)

You mentioned that there are 20,000 street corners in this city; how do they work into your vision work of what you might think possible?

Sound is so much a part of poetry; I work with that. I work with what I call pre-language and post-language. If you (stood), say, at Spadina and Dundas 20 years ago, and you had a tape recorder and you taped for an hour or two hours or four hours, and then you go out today, you would have different sounds. So capturing, taking a poetic element (which means an esthetic element with metaphorical implications) into those areas as kind of touch points. I remember, (Canadian artist) Kim Tomczak once saying that Weston Road and Rogers (Road) is the centre for somebody.

I’m just a stone’s throw from there. So the idea is that intersection is the centre of the universe for all the people who live around it.

Exactly. So that’s the kind of thing I’m interested in encouraging people to think about. What is it like for you? What’s important in your life? What’s your environment like? How do you create it? How do you recreate it? How are you a part of it? How does it feed you? How does it nourish you? What are you giving to it? You know, those kinds of questions I want people to be thinking about.

I’m looking forward to what will happen over the next few years. It sounds exciting.

I’m hoping it will be fresh and energetic and inspiring. This is just such a great city, you know. We do have are some pretty serious problems, but this is a soulful city. This is a livable city. It’s changing rapidly. But over the last few decades, the arts have provided this soulfulness to the city and this cross-fertilization that I don’t think you really have anywhere else. And the younger generation, you know, at least most of them, I say, are just so at ease with diversity and difference and newness and collaborations.

And so bringing some of these ideas from the street to the institutions is a real positive way forward.

The system hasn’t caught up. It still hems people in, the systemic kind of marginalization and other issues of discrimination held by the system. But people generally definitely don’t want the old-world narrowness of their grandparents or their parents.

That whole new generation of my time on Queen Street … opened up not just for Toronto, but for Canada, the possibilities of who we could be. And I think we’re working on that. Most times, I think, that’s how institutions get changed. It’s not from within.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas