Laura Dern and Diane Ladd share lives, hopes, motherhood in deeply felt memoir ‘Honey, Baby, Mine’

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern. Both names are well-known to two very different generations of film-goers. Ladd starred in movies in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and in “Wild At Heart” with her daughter, Laura Dern, who’s also famous for her turn in “Jurassic Park.” Acting is the family business — and they’ve got plenty of stories to tell. But that’s only part of this memoir: “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding).” It started out as a way to record the conversations they took on daily walks after Ladd was given a terminal diagnosis and only six months to live. It became an homage to the lives of a mother and daughter who live in the Hollywood limelight, but also a poignant, funny and powerful look into a close mother-daughter relationship.

DIANE: It is the hardest thing, letting go of your kids. And by the way, you never do.

LAURA: Ha, I just remembered that when I was a teenager, one of my friends, another young actress, called me very emotional, sobbing. I said, “What’s wrong?” She said, “I went to my therapist crying and he diagnosed me. I have a diagnosis!” I said, “What’s your diagnosis?” She said, “Anticipatory nostalgia. Because I was crying thinking how sad I’ll feel when my son goes away to college.” She did not even have children yet. She was eighteen!

DIANE: I don’t know how I let you move out at seventeen to go to UCLA. I guess it’s because you were moving in with a family friend I trusted. I said, “You can’t move out of my house unless you find a home that’s as spiritual as our home.” So you informed me that you were moving in with Marianne Williamson! When someone asked her, “Why are you letting a seventeen-year-old girl live in your home?” she said, “This seventeen-year-old has more sense than most grown-ups I know!” You wanted to fly, and I wanted to love you enough to let you fly.

LAURA: Staying with someone we knew was a safer option. If I was coming and going for work, it was going to be hard to be in a dorm. But then I started working so much, and UCLA wouldn’t let me take a gap year. Do you remember? I got offered “Blue Velvet” two days into my first semester and asked to take eight weeks off to make the movie. I begged them. They said no. In that case, I said, how about a gap year? I gave them the script to read. Surely they’d see how important it was that I do that movie. They said: “Not only will you not get a gap year, but I can’t believe you’re saying goodbye to your college education over this.” After I left, I wasn’t allowed to come back at all!

DIANE: It was so stupid of them to not let you take a gap year. Talk about how the system grounds people instead of helping them fly.

LAURA: And you want to know the greatest irony? I’ve heard that if you want a master’s degree in film from UCLA, one of the key movies you study and many have written a thesis on is “Blue Velvet” — a movie I got kicked out of that school for doing. I really wanted to go to college too!

DIANE: You got ticked off, and with good reason. You made the right choice, of course. When I first saw you up on the screen, I started to cry. So much talent! I thought to myself, This child came through my body so that she could give her gift to the world and entertain people and teach them! I had to find a balance between license and liberty. When you were a teenager, I made sure you had someone go with you to auditions and press.

LAURA: I’m really lucky that you chose savvy women to be around for me as a maternal figure while also giving me some autonomy from it being you. I would never let Jaya go off on location. I don’t care if she had four nannies, I would never let her act until she was grown.

DIANE: That’s unfair to the soul in your child’s body! Everybody has a different path, and some start earlier, and it’s your job to listen. Yes, protect, but encourage their gifts! And when you went to do “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains” as a teenager, I had guards with you — trustworthy guards!