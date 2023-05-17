The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 17

Trending
Television supernova Shonda Rhimes and actor Tom Hanks both make the leap from screen to paper this week on the Original Fiction list.
“Queen Charlotte,” co-written by Shondaland creator Rhimes and Julia Quinn debuts at No. 4. It’s a spinoff from the Netflix series “Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story,” a historical romance that began airing early this month.
“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” is Hanks’ second book. His first was 2017’s “Uncommon Type,” a story collection that was inspired by his collection of vintage manual typewriters. The new work is about a film-studies prof who goes to Hollywood to document the making of, yes, a major motion picture.
And finally, James Patterson — along with five co-writers — rules this week’s Mystery bestseller list. His (and their) novels occupy five of the 10 spots on the list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (2)*
2. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (6)
3. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (3)
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (84)
5. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (29)
6. Queen Charlotte, Julia Quinn, Shonda Rhimes, Avon (1)
7. The Wedding Planner, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (2)
8. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Wall, Scribner (7)
9. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, Knopf Canada (1)
10. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro, Little Brown (2)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (18)
2. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (6)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (4)
4. There Are Moms Way Worse Than You, Glenn Boozan, Priscilla Witte, Workman (2)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (3)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (111)
7. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (23)
8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Vintage (3)
9. Mommy Don’t, Sherri Aikenhead, Nimbus (1)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (147)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
3. Coronation Year, Jennifer Robson, William Morrow
4. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
5. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
6. This is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone, SAGA
7. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
8. Fit to Die, Daniel Kalla, Simon & Schuster
9. A Grandmother Begins the Story, Michelle Porter, Penguin Canada
10. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. Mommy Don’t, Sherri Aikenhead, Nimbus
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. Run Towards the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
7. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson, Dey Street
8. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
9. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
10. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
4. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
5. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
6. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. Why I Love My Mommy, Daniel Howarth, HarperCollins Children’s Books
9. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games novel), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
10. Love You Forever, Robert Munsch, Sheila McGraw, Firefly
MYSTERY
1. The Ninth Month, James Patterson, Richard DiLallo, Grand Central
2. Escape, James Patterson, David Ellis, Grand Central
3. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro, Little Brown
4. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
5. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow
6. Simply Lies, David Baldacci, Grand Central
2. A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster
7. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Grand Central
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
10. The Child, Fiona Barton, Penguin Canada
* Number of weeks on list
