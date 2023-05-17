The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 17

Trending

Television supernova Shonda Rhimes and actor Tom Hanks both make the leap from screen to paper this week on the Original Fiction list.

“Queen Charlotte,” co-written by Shondaland creator Rhimes and Julia Quinn debuts at No. 4. It’s a spinoff from the Netflix series “Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story,” a historical romance that began airing early this month.

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” is Hanks’ second book. His first was 2017’s “Uncommon Type,” a story collection that was inspired by his collection of vintage manual typewriters. The new work is about a film-studies prof who goes to Hollywood to document the making of, yes, a major motion picture.