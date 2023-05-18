Sophie Gregoire Trudeau signs two-book deal with Penguin Random House Canada

OTTAWA - Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House Canada.

The first, “Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other,” is set to be released next spring.

Penguin Random House describes it as a “self-discovery and wellness book for adults.”

The publishing house says the book advocates for acceptance and self-knowledge, and will include interviews with “top psychologists, scientists and thought leaders” interspersed with stories of Gregoire Trudeau’s own personal growth.