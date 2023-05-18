Book on interprovincial trade takes home $60,000 Donner Prize

The shortlisted authors, who each receive $7,500, include Joseph Heath for “Cooperation and Social Justice” and John Lorinc for “Dream States: Smart Cities, Technology, and the Pursuit of Urban Utopias.”

Also on the short list were “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future” by Stephen Poloz and “Canadian Policing: Why and How It Must Change” by Kent Roach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.