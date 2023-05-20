My name is Robert and I’m a sucker for a romance novel

As a genre, romance distils one of the fundamental human experiences. Falling in love, suffering setbacks, building toward a happily ever after? Isn’t this one of the cornerstones of being human? Aren’t we, as individuals, more likely to face romantic travails than, say, to uncover the roots of a massive conspiracy that would undermine the American government?

The drama of life is, in the main, usually small and domestic, between individuals. I can understand wanting to read outside of that, but why would you close yourself off from reading about something so relatable?

Romance novels have virtually unlimited potential to build on that foundation. Susanna Kearsley, for example, is one of the best Canadian writers at work today, blending historical and paranormal elements in a powerful and unique mélange. The Lady Sherlock novels of Sherry Thomas are a wonderful reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes mythos with the slow-boil relationship between Charlotte Holmes and Lord Ingram at their core. The novels of Emily Henry and Carley Fortune capture the confusing nature of contemporary early adulthood with romantic aplomb.

And so on.

With the genre offering so much, it shouldn’t be a big deal to say “I like romance novels.”

So why does it feel like a big deal? Why does it feel like I’m stepping way out of my comfort zone and revealing something vaguely unsavoury about myself?

Honestly? I blame the patriarchy.

I know that sounds like a punchline, but it’s true. My discomfort is largely a matter of internalized bias and discrimination, firmly rooted in misogyny.

Which makes me even more uncomfortable.

But the fact is, romance, as a genre, is not just looked down upon, but outright scorned. Despite the fact that romance is the largest and most successful of genres, it is routinely dismissed. During my nearly 25 years as a bookseller, I saw that dismissal, the rolled eyes, on a regular basis, but the reductiveness seems cultural, rather than strictly personal (after all, those who are dismissing romance freely acknowledge not actually having read any).

Those who denigrate it have a lot of reasons for their scorn.

“Romance novels are so predictable!” There’s some validity to this, but Lee Child isn’t scorned for the predictability of the Jack Reacher novels, is he? (Full disclosure: I’m also a fan of the Reacher novels.) And let’s face it: there’s something comforting about a degree of predictability, whether it’s a happily ever after ending or Reacher getting back on the road, bloodied but unbowed.

“Romance novels aren’t well-written!” Certainly, some romance novels aren’t particularly well-written. But we don’t condemn other entire genres — horror, science fiction, commercial fiction? — for some of the writing being subpar, do we? And it’s hard to argue with the bona fides of writers like CL Polk, Jasmine Guillory and countless others.

“Romance novels are so unrealistic! Divorce rates are at nearly 50 per cent!” This is, in fact, true. But so what? We all know the reality of relationships. And if all fiction that was “unrealistic” was judged in the same way, we would lose multiple other genres, from science fiction and fantasy to horror to most mysteries.

In every argument, the bar for romance novels is set much higher than for other genres. What’s the key difference, though, really?

Misogyny.

Romance novels are largely written and read by women, as opposed to other genres that have a much more even split between readerships. Which means, in some minds, that the entire genre can be dismissed as having nothing to offer male readers.

It’s all bias and prejudice: there’s no reason to even entertain such thoughts.

If it seems like I’m trying to justify my fondness for romance, that’s not quite it. Mostly, I’m wondering: why aren’t more men reading romance? Is it because we’re worried we’re going to be somehow emasculated if the word gets out? Are we so committed to the patriarchy that we’re willing to go without something that can be so enriching?

Because that’s the thing: romance novels make me happy. They allow me, for a few hours, to get out of my own head and out of the swirling crap show we’re all living in. They allow me to connect with characters and wish them the best, and to celebrate when things work out.

Why wouldn’t you want that?

Robert J. Wiersema is the author of several books, including “Before I Wake” and “Black Feathers.” He may be writing a romance novel this summer. Maybe.