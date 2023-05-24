4 horror book recommendations ripe for summer reading

Saga Press, 290 pages, $36.99

Nathan Ballingrud has gifted us with two of the finest collections of short horror fiction in the last 10 years — “North American Lake Monsters” and “Wounds: Six Stories from the Border of Hell” — so expectations are perhaps preternaturally high for “The Strange,” his first novel. Set in an alternate historical timeline in which Mars was colonized in the late 19th century, “The Strange” transports readers to a Martian settlement in 1931 that had contact with Earth several years earlier. There, 14-year-old Anabelle Crisp embarks on a dangerous journey to retrieve a voice recording of her mother, who left Mars on the last transport ship to Earth. The eerie Martian setting and its feral frontier communities play to all of Ballingrud’s strengths and will evoke feelings of genuine awe and terror. Anabelle is less satisfying as a protagonist; her lack of experience, cockiness and bad decision-making inexplicably inspire loyalty from the novel’s far more interesting secondary cast of desperate frontier men and women. Mars is the real hero of “The Strange,” and it is not easily forgotten.

The Spite House

Johnny Compton

Tor Nightfire, 260 pages, $23.99

Eunice Houghton is an elderly heiress so terrified of a family curse that she offers a six-figure salary to anyone who can prove that a house on her property — the “spite house” of the title — is haunted. What Eunice plans to do with that evidence is irrelevant to Eric Ross, a father of two girls on the run from a recent family tragedy who agrees to move into the spite house. The mysterious residence soon obliges Eric with all the evidence of the supernatural he needs; it also works its malevolent power on his youngest daughter. A satisfying haunted house story that, like so much good American horror fiction, probes the country’s deep historical wounds.

James Grainger is the curator of “The Veil” on Substack.