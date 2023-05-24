Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending May 24, 2023

A couple of noteworthy newcomers in both the fiction and non-fiction lists this week:

“Yellowface,” awash in enthusiastic reviews, debuts on the Original Fiction list at No. 6. Author R.F. Kuang has until now been known for her speculative fiction. Her new novel, a departure, involves a jealous white girl who wins fame and fortune after stealing the manuscript of her deceased Chinese-American rival, then adopting an ethnically ambiguous new identity.

“Standing in the Shadows” is the 28th and final novel in the popular Inspector Banks series by Peter Robinson, who died last October. It debuts this week in the No. 8 spot.

In non-fiction, Samantha Irby’s third essay collection, “Quietly Hostile,” joins the list in the No. 6 spot on the Original list. “The World: A Family History of Humanity” ranks No. 10. It’s by the celebrated British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, who tells our story through the great dynasties through time. London’s the Daily Mail described it as “Succession meets Game of Thrones.”