When one of the most basic human impulses, hunger, arises in the 21st century, the question of “What shall I eat” is often answered by scrolling through glowing food delivery apps on our phones, or selecting brightly labelled pre-prepared items at the grocery store.

Occasionally, hunger is met by actually assembling raw ingredients into a meal, but more often than not, food has already been processed, seasoned, pre-prepared for our convenience. Chris van Tulleken, asks another question, “What are we eating?” in a new, unsettling and deeply important way.

In the U.K., he tells us, one in five people gets at least 80 per cent of their calories from a category known as ultra-processed food (UPF). In Canada, we share not only a head of state, but a diet heavy in UPF. A third question arises, “What is this doing to us?”

Tulleken, a practising infectious disease doctor, compares the world dominance of UPF to the ascendancy of some bacteria over others.

Dominant microbes are those that outcompete others for nutrients. UPF dominates our food landscape by winning the global race for money. It harnesses factory farming, industrially fractionates whole foods into substances that are modified and reassembled, produces edible products that are low cost, convenient, very tasty and have a long shelf life. These are distributed through the global supply chain, elbowing out less processed and less profitable foods from people’s diets.

As consumers, if we care to evaluate the relative “healthiness” of things we tend to do so in a reductionist way, just as much of dietary science has tried to do. The idea is that the components in the food are what matters. We read labels to identify products containing more substance viewed as laudatory (vitamins!) and less bad stuff (sugar, fat!).

Tulleken’s critique of UPF turns this mode of evaluation on its head, arguing that rather than the reductionist project of isolating out the “good” and “bad” components of food, we need to shift our focus to the degree of processing, industrial manipulation and marketing of what we eat. These may be the most powerful determinants of food’s health impact. Tulleken outlines the science that shows that, independent of nutritional content, ultra-processed foods strongly increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, cancer, diabetes, dementia, depression and death.

For many of us, the subject of food is fraught territory, bound up in notions of personal responsibility, body image, health and often guilt.

Acknowledging this, Tulleken again wishes to shift our focus: from personal choice to a faulty system.

The most alarming chapter, which could have been an alternate title for the book, is titled “How UPF hacks our brains.” Some of the highlights: since UPF is soft, calorie-dense and convenient, we eat more of it than we would of other foods.