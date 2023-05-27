An ode to manatees and an environmental warning wrapped up in a story of family and forgiveness

Amy Jones’ “We’re All in This Together” was a finalist for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour, and her “Every Little Piece of Me” was named a CBC Best Book of the Year, so readers can expect a rollicking read from “Pebble & Dove.”

At the book’s unlikely heart is a 1,000-pound manatee living in a once-famous South Florida aquarium housed in an old Danish warship. Jones’ fast-paced narrative presents an endearingly looney cast of characters: a vicious Florida retiree, a group of pot-smoking older ladies, a desperate (and desperately loving) mother, a mysteriously dead grandmother and a rebellious tech-savvy teen.

Manatees are an endangered species and, though born in captivity, Pebble — once a star attraction — lives on, lovingly cared for by Ray, the sole remaining employee at Flamingo Key Aquarium and Tackle. Ray’s narrative has the soothing cadences of a bedtime story, as he explains his loyalty to a large sea mammal to his dying wife, who has asked him for a story.

We begin in strange territory that only becomes stranger as the scene switches to Massachusetts where dysfunction rules the Sandoval family.

At dawn, Lauren Sandoval wakes Dove, her adolescent daughter, telling her to pack for a Florida vacation. Their sudden road trip makes a kind of zany sense since things at home are falling apart. Whatever fantasy Lauren has believed in — her perfect family, her scented candle and oil business, her latest self-help guide — is collapsing.

Frantic and broke, Lauren “kidnaps” (in Dove’s words) her kid and heads south. Really, is there a better place to play out your domestic meltdown than in a sunshine state trailer park, with its blend of the lunatic and the familiar?

This is not Lauren’s first trip to Swaying Palms, but news of her mother’s death brings her back to discover what happened to her mother’s fortune. Imogen Starr, a renowned and glamorous photographer, was, in her daughter’s words, “a terrible mother.” Still, she was talented and rich. Her demise in a decrepit trailer makes no sense.

Dove barely inhabits the same planet as her mother. Her revenge pranks on the school’s mean girls have had consequences (but were very creative). She treasures her email correspondence with Imogen, but her grandmother seems to have vanished. Is Lauren deliberately silent about her mother’s death and her husband’s text (demanding a divorce)? Dove senses something wrong, but what is it?

In Florida they find more confusion — along with stinging fire ants, a vicious older neighbour and a resident rat.

As Lauren battles her dead mother’s neighbour, Dove’s astute detecting skills lead her to the aquarium and a trapped mammal whose loneliness mirrors her own. If Florida really has a magic kingdom, it exists in this aging 1930s attraction that resembles “an old black-and-white movie.”