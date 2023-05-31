Here’s your Motive to head to Harbourfront this weekend: the Crime & Mystery festival

This weekend, for the second year in a row, Toronto’s Harbourfront will become a hotbed of crime, murder and deceit — in the literary sense, at least.

The second annual Motive: Crime & Mystery Festival, an adjunct of the Toronto International Festival of Authors, takes place at Harbourfront Friday through Sunday. Following last year’s inaugural event, one of the first in-person literary festivals after the COVID-19 lockdowns, it repeats the format in its combination of readings, panel conversations and master classes focusing on the craft of writing in the crime genre.

Roland Gulliver, TIFA’s director and the mastermind behind Motive, recalls with a certain frisson the uncertainty coming out of broad COVID restrictions and not knowing for sure if an in-person festival would be possible or if audiences would respond. The first part worked out and, according to Gulliver, the second met or even exceeded expectations.

“There are some really amazing things about it in terms of how we build new audiences,” Gulliver said. “This is something that hopefully a different audience can connect to.”

Any literary festival will encounter challenges with scheduling, getting authors to agree to travel and getting publishers to fund them. If anything, Gulliver suggested, this last factor offered the greatest obstacle in the run-up to this year’s festival. “The challenge in the industry is that people have to work a lot harder to get the budget to do things,” he said.

Despite that, Gulliver and his team have rounded up a stellar slate of authors and presenters for the festival’s sophomore year, including Canadians Linwood Barclay, Margaret Cannon, Maureen Jennings and Sheena Kamal, among many other names from home and abroad.

Here are five highlights to explore at the Motive: Crime & Mystery Festival:

Age of Vice: Deepti Kapur

The festival’s opening day features one of the most buzzed-about books of the first half of 2023. A sprawling gangster epic that the Guardian called “India’s answer to ‘The Godfather,’” Kapoor’s second novel is a furiously paced family epic about greed, corruption, betrayal and murder. The author will appear online in a pre-recorded event during which she will discuss her writing process and the inspiration for her critically acclaimed new novel. This event is free to watch on the Motive website. (Friday, 3 p.m.)

Critical Conversation: Bearing Witness