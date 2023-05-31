The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 31

Trending
The most interesting list on this week’s Bestsellers is Canadian non-fiction, where four new books are making a mark.
“Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World,” by John Vaillant, joined the list last week at No. 6 on the Canadian list. Over the past week, it found its audience, rising to No. 1 on the Canadian list and No. 2 on the overall list. Vaillant uses the devastating 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray to explore climate science and our ancient paradoxical relationship with heat.
Michelle Good, the author of the celebrated “Five Little Indians,” turns to non-fiction in “Truth Telling: Seven Conversations about Indigenous Life in Canada,” an essay collection. It joins the list at No. 2 on the Canadian list and No. 4 on the Original list.
“Why We Serve: Stories of Today’s RCMP Members,” a coffee-table book marking the 150th anniversary of the force, is based on interviews with some 150 members across Canada. It ranks No. 5 on the Canadian and No. 7 on the Original list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Identity, Nora Roberts, St. Martin’s Place (1)*
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (4)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (8)
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (86)
5. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (5)
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (31)
7. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow (2)
8. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow (2)
9. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (9)
10. The True Love Experiment, Christina Lauren, Gallery (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (20)
2. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (1)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (6)
4. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (1)
5. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (8)
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (149)
7. Why We Serve, The National Police Federation, Page Two (1)
8. On Our Best Behavior, Elise Loehnen, Dial (1)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (113)
10. I Got a Name, Eliza Robertson, Myles Dolphin, Hamish Hamilton (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
3. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
4. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
5. Standing in the Shadows, Peter Robinson, McClelland & Stewart
6. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
7. The Poisoner’s Ring, Kelly Armstrong, Minotaur
8. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
9. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
10. The Revenge List, Hannah Mary McKinnon, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Why We Serve, The National Police Federation, Page Two
6. I Got a Name, Eliza Robertson, Myles Dolphin, Hamish Hamilton
7. Lightfoot, Nicholas Jennings, Penguin Canada
8. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
9. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
4. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
5. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
7. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
8. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Penguin Young Readers
10. Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri, Golden
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Eiffers, Penguin
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin, Pocket
3. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
7. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
8. The Shift, Tinx, Simon & Schuster
9. The Pivot Year, Brianna West, Thought Catalog
10. Attached, Amir Levin, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
* Number of weeks on list
Trending
The most interesting list on this week’s Bestsellers is Canadian non-fiction, where four new books are making a mark.
“Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World,” by John Vaillant, joined the list last week at No. 6 on the Canadian list. Over the past week, it found its audience, rising to No. 1 on the Canadian list and No. 2 on the overall list. Vaillant uses the devastating 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray to explore climate science and our ancient paradoxical relationship with heat.
Michelle Good, the author of the celebrated “Five Little Indians,” turns to non-fiction in “Truth Telling: Seven Conversations about Indigenous Life in Canada,” an essay collection. It joins the list at No. 2 on the Canadian list and No. 4 on the Original list.
“Why We Serve: Stories of Today’s RCMP Members,” a coffee-table book marking the 150th anniversary of the force, is based on interviews with some 150 members across Canada. It ranks No. 5 on the Canadian and No. 7 on the Original list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Identity, Nora Roberts, St. Martin’s Place (1)*
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (4)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (8)
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (86)
5. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (5)
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (31)
7. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow (2)
8. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow (2)
9. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (9)
10. The True Love Experiment, Christina Lauren, Gallery (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (20)
2. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (1)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (6)
4. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (1)
5. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (8)
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (149)
7. Why We Serve, The National Police Federation, Page Two (1)
8. On Our Best Behavior, Elise Loehnen, Dial (1)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (113)
10. I Got a Name, Eliza Robertson, Myles Dolphin, Hamish Hamilton (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
3. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
4. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
5. Standing in the Shadows, Peter Robinson, McClelland & Stewart
6. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
7. The Poisoner’s Ring, Kelly Armstrong, Minotaur
8. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
9. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
10. The Revenge List, Hannah Mary McKinnon, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Why We Serve, The National Police Federation, Page Two
6. I Got a Name, Eliza Robertson, Myles Dolphin, Hamish Hamilton
7. Lightfoot, Nicholas Jennings, Penguin Canada
8. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
9. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
4. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
5. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
7. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
8. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Penguin Young Readers
10. Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri, Golden
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Eiffers, Penguin
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin, Pocket
3. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
7. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
8. The Shift, Tinx, Simon & Schuster
9. The Pivot Year, Brianna West, Thought Catalog
10. Attached, Amir Levin, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
* Number of weeks on list
Trending
The most interesting list on this week’s Bestsellers is Canadian non-fiction, where four new books are making a mark.
“Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World,” by John Vaillant, joined the list last week at No. 6 on the Canadian list. Over the past week, it found its audience, rising to No. 1 on the Canadian list and No. 2 on the overall list. Vaillant uses the devastating 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray to explore climate science and our ancient paradoxical relationship with heat.
Michelle Good, the author of the celebrated “Five Little Indians,” turns to non-fiction in “Truth Telling: Seven Conversations about Indigenous Life in Canada,” an essay collection. It joins the list at No. 2 on the Canadian list and No. 4 on the Original list.
“Why We Serve: Stories of Today’s RCMP Members,” a coffee-table book marking the 150th anniversary of the force, is based on interviews with some 150 members across Canada. It ranks No. 5 on the Canadian and No. 7 on the Original list.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Identity, Nora Roberts, St. Martin’s Place (1)*
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (4)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (8)
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (86)
5. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (5)
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (31)
7. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow (2)
8. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow (2)
9. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (9)
10. The True Love Experiment, Christina Lauren, Gallery (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (20)
2. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (1)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (6)
4. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (1)
5. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada (8)
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (149)
7. Why We Serve, The National Police Federation, Page Two (1)
8. On Our Best Behavior, Elise Loehnen, Dial (1)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (113)
10. I Got a Name, Eliza Robertson, Myles Dolphin, Hamish Hamilton (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
2. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
3. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
4. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
5. Standing in the Shadows, Peter Robinson, McClelland & Stewart
6. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
7. The Poisoner’s Ring, Kelly Armstrong, Minotaur
8. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
9. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
10. The Revenge List, Hannah Mary McKinnon, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
3. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
5. Why We Serve, The National Police Federation, Page Two
6. I Got a Name, Eliza Robertson, Myles Dolphin, Hamish Hamilton
7. Lightfoot, Nicholas Jennings, Penguin Canada
8. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
9. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
4. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
5. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
7. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
8. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Penguin Young Readers
10. Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri, Golden
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Eiffers, Penguin
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin, Pocket
3. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
7. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
8. The Shift, Tinx, Simon & Schuster
9. The Pivot Year, Brianna West, Thought Catalog
10. Attached, Amir Levin, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
* Number of weeks on list