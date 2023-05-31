The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 31

Trending

The most interesting list on this week’s Bestsellers is Canadian non-fiction, where four new books are making a mark.

“Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World,” by John Vaillant, joined the list last week at No. 6 on the Canadian list. Over the past week, it found its audience, rising to No. 1 on the Canadian list and No. 2 on the overall list. Vaillant uses the devastating 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray to explore climate science and our ancient paradoxical relationship with heat.

Michelle Good, the author of the celebrated “Five Little Indians,” turns to non-fiction in “Truth Telling: Seven Conversations about Indigenous Life in Canada,” an essay collection. It joins the list at No. 2 on the Canadian list and No. 4 on the Original list.