How a magpie named George saved poet Frieda Hughes

Magpies apparently have a brain-to-body mass ratio that is only exceeded by humans. She used to watch him and think, “Oh, wow, this bird is just like me. He would find an odd-shaped thing and put it in the right odd-shaped place. I’ve done that all my life.”

George turned out to be her gateway bird. When he flew away, he left a bird-shaped hole in her life that was temporarily filled with an aging crow called Oscar. “I wanted to give Oscar a good death because I anthropomorphized him,” Hughes said. “I know he didn’t know what it felt like to be loved, but I needed to feel that he was being loved as he left this little coil.”

One of her poems, included in the memoir, explicates how each new death connects with those that have gone before:

“The Trouble With Death”

… is that it’s never one death.

The death of my forty-six-day crow,

Who was already bird-battered and aged

When handed to me in a cardboard box,

Was attached to the happy departure

Of a hand-reared five-months magpie

Which was still a bereavement of sort.

That in turn brought home the absence

Of the husband who’d just left for eight weeks in Australia,

Which suggested the idea of his death:

In moments of weakness, a real fear.

The dead crow is also connected

To the death of my father

And the desertion of my mother

Who took her own life.

As I bury my crow in the dirt

Beneath the monkey-puzzle tree

And stroke his glossy corpse

One last time, I am unable to let him go

But unable to bring him back.

I almost have to rip him

Out of my own hands.

George is also the reason Hughes keeps owls now, because she built an aviary for him and could not abide leaving it empty. More importantly, though, she discovered truths about herself from the five months George shared her life. “I learned that I am resilient and I am imperfect, but that’s fine. He made me look at myself in a way that made me happier to be myself and more comfortable in my own skin, including being comfortable with labels like ‘daughter of,’ as much as I might wish to be rid of them,” she said.

And she’s become more focused. “I have a plan. It’s writing particular things and painting certain things.”

Up next is another memoir. “You can argue that writing about George and part of my life is dipping my toe in the piranha pool. The kitchen owls book can’t help but have more because of Nick’s death.” Hughes is also keen to reprise her autobiographical poems collected in “45” and write a new series of poems called “70,” and create more abstract paintings of what she is experiencing on the inside to complement the text in time for her 70th birthday in 2030.

“I tried painting and not writing once and that didn’t work,” she said. “And I tried writing and not painting and that didn’t work. I need both. The person I am writes and paints, and I’ve finally created the home and workplace of my dreams.”

This is a joyful, aching memoir of identity, loss and hope, one that emerges from a friendship with a tiny, feathered, storm-tossed, squawking scrap of a magpie fledgling called George, a little bird with a big heart.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949,” also available in audio, read by Tony Award-winning Ellen Barkin.