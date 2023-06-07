Griffin Poetry Prize winner to be announced at Toronto event tonight

TORONTO - The winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize is set to be announced at an event at Toronto’s Koerner Hall this evening.

It will be the first winner since the Griffin combined its categories for homegrown and international poets into a single global purse worth $130,000.

This also marks a change in format for the celebrations, which have been held virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But organizers aren’t going back to their pre-pandemic format either.