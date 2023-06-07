The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 7

Trending

Our imminent retreat to cottage country brings with it a deluge of fine summer reading:

“Killing Moon” is the 13th Harry Hole mystery from Jo Nesbo, the pre-eminent purveyor of Nordic noir. This one’s a transatlantic mystery with our sleuth visiting Los Angeles while directing a serial-killer investigation in Oslo. It joins the Original fiction list at No. 9.

Toronto writer Ashley Audrain’s 2021 debut, “The Push,” enjoyed a long run on the bestseller list. “The Whispers,” her new domestic thriller, also delves into the dark side of momhood in all its ambivalence. It debuts this week at No. 9 on the Canadian list surrounded by great early reviews, including this one in The Star.

On the Original nonfiction list, CBC Vancouver journalist Angela Sterritt debuts with “Unbroken: My Fight for Survival, Hope, and Justice for Indigenous Women and Girls,” part memoir, part reportage from the front lines of Indigenous life. Sterritt is a member of the Gitxsan Nation and her book debuts at No. 4 on the Original nonfiction list and No. 2 on the Canadian list.

Actor Elliot Page takes us from his success as the star of 2007’s “Juno” to his gradual transition from gay to transgender. The Halifax-born star’s life story, “Page Boy,” debuts on the Canadian list at No. 9.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (9)*