The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 14

Canadians rule on this week’s bestseller lists, with two new books marching smartly into the top spot.

Toronto novelist Ashley Audrain’s latest, “The Whispers,” showed up last week on the Canadian fiction list at No. 9, just a couple of days after its official launch. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists. The momentum is such that “The Push,” Audrain’s first novel, bounced back onto the Canadian list at No. 9.

Similarly, Elliot Page’s memoir, “Pageboy” appeared last week at No. 9 on the Canadian non-fiction list. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists.

And that’s not all. Of all the books sold last week across all categories in Canada, “The Whispers” took the No. 1 spot, with “Pageboy” at No. 2.

And one more noteworthy entry for close students of the lists: “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Indigenous ethnobotanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, has been a top seller on the non-fiction list since its publication in 2015. It is joined this week by a sibling: “Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults” ranks No. 10 on the Children and Young Adult list. Co-written by Kimmerer and Monique Gray Smith., it came out in late 2022 but this is its first breakthrough as a bestseller.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking (1)*