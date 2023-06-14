The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 14

Trending
Canadians rule on this week’s bestseller lists, with two new books marching smartly into the top spot.
Toronto novelist Ashley Audrain’s latest, “The Whispers,” showed up last week on the Canadian fiction list at No. 9, just a couple of days after its official launch. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists. The momentum is such that “The Push,” Audrain’s first novel, bounced back onto the Canadian list at No. 9.
Similarly, Elliot Page’s memoir, “Pageboy” appeared last week at No. 9 on the Canadian non-fiction list. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists.
And that’s not all. Of all the books sold last week across all categories in Canada, “The Whispers” took the No. 1 spot, with “Pageboy” at No. 2.
And one more noteworthy entry for close students of the lists: “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Indigenous ethnobotanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, has been a top seller on the non-fiction list since its publication in 2015. It is joined this week by a sibling: “Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults” ranks No. 10 on the Children and Young Adult list. Co-written by Kimmerer and Monique Gray Smith., it came out in late 2022 but this is its first breakthrough as a bestseller.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking (1)*
2. Cross Down, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois, Little Brown (1)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (10)
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (7)
5. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (6)
6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove/Atlantic (1)
7. Unfortunately Yours, Tessa Bailey, Avon (2)
8. The Paris Daughter, Kristin Harmel, Gallery (1)
9. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (33)
10. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (88)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (1)
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (3)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (8)
4. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (22)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (5)
6. My Friend Anne Frank, Hannah Pick-Goslar, Dina Kraft, Little Brown (1)
7. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (3)
8. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada (1)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (115)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (151)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
3. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
4. Someday I’ll Find You, C.C. Humphreys, Doubleday Canada
5. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
8. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
9. The Push, Ashley Audrain, Penguin Canada
10. The Paris Deception, Bryn Turnbull, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
4. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. Unbroken, Angela Sterritt, Greystone
7. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
8. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
9. Lightfoot, Nicholas Jennings, Penguin Canada
10. The Fire Still Burns, Sam George, Jill Yonit Goldberg, et al, University of British Columbia
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
4. Bluey Outdoor Fun Box Set, Penguin Young Readers
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
7. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
8. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
9. Second Grade Jumbo Workbook, Scholastic, Cartwheel
10. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Zest
COOKING
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
2. Cook It Wild, Chris Nuttall-Smith, Penguin Canada
3. Where We Ate, Gabby Peyton, Corey Mintz, Appetite by Random House
4. Knife Drop, Nick DiGiovanni, Gordon Ramsay, Alpha
5. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
6. Salad Pizza Wine, Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, et al, Appetite by Random House
7. HealthyGirl Kitchen, Danielle Brown, Alpha
8. Anna Olson’s Baking Wisdom, Anna Olson, Appetite by Random House
9. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
10. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, Will Bulsiewicz, Hachette GO
* Number of weeks on list
Trending
Canadians rule on this week’s bestseller lists, with two new books marching smartly into the top spot.
Toronto novelist Ashley Audrain’s latest, “The Whispers,” showed up last week on the Canadian fiction list at No. 9, just a couple of days after its official launch. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists. The momentum is such that “The Push,” Audrain’s first novel, bounced back onto the Canadian list at No. 9.
Similarly, Elliot Page’s memoir, “Pageboy” appeared last week at No. 9 on the Canadian non-fiction list. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists.
And that’s not all. Of all the books sold last week across all categories in Canada, “The Whispers” took the No. 1 spot, with “Pageboy” at No. 2.
And one more noteworthy entry for close students of the lists: “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Indigenous ethnobotanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, has been a top seller on the non-fiction list since its publication in 2015. It is joined this week by a sibling: “Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults” ranks No. 10 on the Children and Young Adult list. Co-written by Kimmerer and Monique Gray Smith., it came out in late 2022 but this is its first breakthrough as a bestseller.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking (1)*
2. Cross Down, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois, Little Brown (1)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (10)
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (7)
5. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (6)
6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove/Atlantic (1)
7. Unfortunately Yours, Tessa Bailey, Avon (2)
8. The Paris Daughter, Kristin Harmel, Gallery (1)
9. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (33)
10. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (88)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (1)
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (3)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (8)
4. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (22)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (5)
6. My Friend Anne Frank, Hannah Pick-Goslar, Dina Kraft, Little Brown (1)
7. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (3)
8. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada (1)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (115)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (151)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
3. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
4. Someday I’ll Find You, C.C. Humphreys, Doubleday Canada
5. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
8. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
9. The Push, Ashley Audrain, Penguin Canada
10. The Paris Deception, Bryn Turnbull, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
4. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. Unbroken, Angela Sterritt, Greystone
7. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
8. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
9. Lightfoot, Nicholas Jennings, Penguin Canada
10. The Fire Still Burns, Sam George, Jill Yonit Goldberg, et al, University of British Columbia
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
4. Bluey Outdoor Fun Box Set, Penguin Young Readers
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
7. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
8. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
9. Second Grade Jumbo Workbook, Scholastic, Cartwheel
10. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Zest
COOKING
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
2. Cook It Wild, Chris Nuttall-Smith, Penguin Canada
3. Where We Ate, Gabby Peyton, Corey Mintz, Appetite by Random House
4. Knife Drop, Nick DiGiovanni, Gordon Ramsay, Alpha
5. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
6. Salad Pizza Wine, Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, et al, Appetite by Random House
7. HealthyGirl Kitchen, Danielle Brown, Alpha
8. Anna Olson’s Baking Wisdom, Anna Olson, Appetite by Random House
9. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
10. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, Will Bulsiewicz, Hachette GO
* Number of weeks on list
Trending
Canadians rule on this week’s bestseller lists, with two new books marching smartly into the top spot.
Toronto novelist Ashley Audrain’s latest, “The Whispers,” showed up last week on the Canadian fiction list at No. 9, just a couple of days after its official launch. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists. The momentum is such that “The Push,” Audrain’s first novel, bounced back onto the Canadian list at No. 9.
Similarly, Elliot Page’s memoir, “Pageboy” appeared last week at No. 9 on the Canadian non-fiction list. This week it’s No. 1 on both the Original and the Canadian lists.
And that’s not all. Of all the books sold last week across all categories in Canada, “The Whispers” took the No. 1 spot, with “Pageboy” at No. 2.
And one more noteworthy entry for close students of the lists: “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Indigenous ethnobotanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, has been a top seller on the non-fiction list since its publication in 2015. It is joined this week by a sibling: “Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults” ranks No. 10 on the Children and Young Adult list. Co-written by Kimmerer and Monique Gray Smith., it came out in late 2022 but this is its first breakthrough as a bestseller.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking (1)*
2. Cross Down, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois, Little Brown (1)
3. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (10)
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (7)
5. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (6)
6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove/Atlantic (1)
7. Unfortunately Yours, Tessa Bailey, Avon (2)
8. The Paris Daughter, Kristin Harmel, Gallery (1)
9. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (33)
10. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (88)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (1)
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (3)
3. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (8)
4. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (22)
5. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins (5)
6. My Friend Anne Frank, Hannah Pick-Goslar, Dina Kraft, Little Brown (1)
7. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (3)
8. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada (1)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (115)
10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (151)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
3. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
4. Someday I’ll Find You, C.C. Humphreys, Doubleday Canada
5. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
8. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
9. The Push, Ashley Audrain, Penguin Canada
10. The Paris Deception, Bryn Turnbull, MIRA
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
2. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
3. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
4. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. Unbroken, Angela Sterritt, Greystone
7. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
8. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
9. Lightfoot, Nicholas Jennings, Penguin Canada
10. The Fire Still Burns, Sam George, Jill Yonit Goldberg, et al, University of British Columbia
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
4. Bluey Outdoor Fun Box Set, Penguin Young Readers
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
6. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
7. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
8. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
9. Second Grade Jumbo Workbook, Scholastic, Cartwheel
10. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Zest
COOKING
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
2. Cook It Wild, Chris Nuttall-Smith, Penguin Canada
3. Where We Ate, Gabby Peyton, Corey Mintz, Appetite by Random House
4. Knife Drop, Nick DiGiovanni, Gordon Ramsay, Alpha
5. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
6. Salad Pizza Wine, Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, et al, Appetite by Random House
7. HealthyGirl Kitchen, Danielle Brown, Alpha
8. Anna Olson’s Baking Wisdom, Anna Olson, Appetite by Random House
9. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
10. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, Will Bulsiewicz, Hachette GO
* Number of weeks on list