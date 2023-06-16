Roundup: 4 science fiction novels to take you back to the future — and forward again

While “Eventide” is a little less tight than the first book, there’s no denying McKinney has a fantastic imagination that’s running in high gear here, making this series well worth checking out.

Not Alone

By Sarah K. Jackson

(Doubleday, 288 pages, $37)

End-of-the-world hellscapes have become such a staple of futuristic fiction that they have their own sub-genres now, ranging from climate-change Armageddon (or CliFi) to the more fanciful zombie apocalypse. A professional ecologist, Sarah K. Jackson’s vision of the collapse of civilization has a slightly different spin, with the blame falling on a plague of microplastics that poison the world in an endless fall of toxic dust.

Katie is living in London with her young son Harry, five years After the plastic apocalypse (Before and After are often capitalized in these novels). In Katie’s struggle to provide for Harry, and their subsequent journey north to find a place of greater safety, there are obvious echoes of such books as Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” and Josh Malerman’s “Bird Box,” a trend that suggests some mainstream acknowledgment of generational responsibility for the looming crises we currently face.

It’s fairly familiar territory then, but it’s made fresh by Jackson’s boots-on-the-ground evocation of a radically altered urban and natural environment, and her invention of a new and credible kind of catastrophe. When it comes to the end of the world, it seems there’s always something else not to look forward to.

Fractal Noise

By Christopher Paolini

(Tor, 286 pages, $38.99)

Fans of Christopher Paolini’s epic 2020 novel “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” will no doubt be looking forward to this second entry in his “Fractalverse” series. While they may be surprised at where he goes with it they shouldn’t be disappointed.

“Fractal Noise” is technically a prequel, set some 20 years before the events of the first book and dealing with an important event that’s part of its backstory: the discovery of a 50-km-wide circular hole on the surface of the planet Talos VII. Was it created by aliens? And if so, where are they? And why is the hole emitting regular bursts of high-frequency radio waves?

A team of explorers are sent to the surface of Talos VII to investigate, which leads to a struggle through an inhospitable desert-like landscape of hurricane-force winds and tech-destroying dust storms to get to the edge of the “anomaly.” Along the way, they debate “huge philosophical issues” relating to humanity’s place in the universe, while the main character works his way through a grieving process.

In other words this is very human-centred and character-driven SF, and — unlike the space opera Paolini’s fans were no doubt primed for — is laser focused on a simple humans-vs.-the-environment story that hearkens back to accounts of early Arctic and Antarctic explorers. Which makes it feel like both something old and something new.

Alex Good is a writer and editor in Guelph, Ont.