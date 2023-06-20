Robert Macfarlane wins inaugural Weston International Award for non-fiction author

TORONTO - British author Robert Macfarlane has won the inaugural Writers’ Trust Weston International Award.

The $75,000 prize goes to a non-fiction author who is not from Canada to honour an outstanding body of work.

The Writers’ Trust jurors say Macfarlane explores the relationship between humans and nature in new and illuminating ways.

Macfarlane has published six non-fiction books over the past two decades, including “Mountains of the Mind: A History of a Fascination” and “Underland: A Deep Time Journey.”