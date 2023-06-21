The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 21

Trending

This week marks the first time since Aug. 18, 2021, that romance writer Colleen Hoover has not had a novel on the Original Fiction list. On that date, “It Ends with Us” made its first appearance, at No. 6. That book has now appeared on our list 88 times, most recently last week, when it was at No. 10, along with relative newcomer “It Starts with Us” at No. 9. At the height of her popularity, CoHo, as her cohort on TikTok call her, had as many as six books in a single week. Now, it seems, every Young Adult and New Adult has read the book and the dam has burst for the arrival of newcomers. (I have often felt that Jordan B. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life” must be reaching its saturation point, but it continues to sell — it’s at No. 8 on the Canadian non-fiction list and, last week, it marked its 150th week on the Original list.)

Hoover’s rival in the romance category, Ali Hazelwood, took the No. 1 spot this week with “Love, Theoretically.” The reliable Elin Hilderbrand joins the list at No. 2 with her annual summertime title, “The Five-Star Weekend.”

Ottawa communications strategist and Toronto Star columnist Jaime Watt joins the non-fiction list (at #10 on the Original and #5 on the Canadian lists) with “What I Wish I’d Said.” This is a showcase of 48 of his Star columns, along with his own second-guesses about each.