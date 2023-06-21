The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 21

Trending
This week marks the first time since Aug. 18, 2021, that romance writer Colleen Hoover has not had a novel on the Original Fiction list. On that date, “It Ends with Us” made its first appearance, at No. 6. That book has now appeared on our list 88 times, most recently last week, when it was at No. 10, along with relative newcomer “It Starts with Us” at No. 9. At the height of her popularity, CoHo, as her cohort on TikTok call her, had as many as six books in a single week. Now, it seems, every Young Adult and New Adult has read the book and the dam has burst for the arrival of newcomers. (I have often felt that Jordan B. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life” must be reaching its saturation point, but it continues to sell — it’s at No. 8 on the Canadian non-fiction list and, last week, it marked its 150th week on the Original list.)
Hoover’s rival in the romance category, Ali Hazelwood, took the No. 1 spot this week with “Love, Theoretically.” The reliable Elin Hilderbrand joins the list at No. 2 with her annual summertime title, “The Five-Star Weekend.”
Ottawa communications strategist and Toronto Star columnist Jaime Watt joins the non-fiction list (at #10 on the Original and #5 on the Canadian lists) with “What I Wish I’d Said.” This is a showcase of 48 of his Star columns, along with his own second-guesses about each.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley (1)*
2. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown (1)
3. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking (2)
4. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower (1)
5. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (11)
6. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (7)
7. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (8)
8. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow (4)
9. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (10)
10. Cross Down, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois, Little Brown (2)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (2)
2. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (9)
3. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (4)
4. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (23)
5. The In-Between, Hadley Vlahos, Ballantine (1)
6. 1964: Eyes of the Storm, Paul McCartney, Liveright (1)
7. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada (2)
8. My Friend Anne Frank, Hannah Pick-Goslar, Dina Kraft, Little Brown (3)
9. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada (4)
10. What I Wish I’d Said, Jaime Watt, Optimum (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
3. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
4. Someday I’ll Find You, C.C. Humphreys, Doubleday Canada
5. The Push, Ashley Audrain, Penguin Canada
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
7. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
8. Much Ado About Nada, Uzma Jalaluddin, Harper Avenue
9. Closer by Sea, Perry Chafe, Simon & Schuster
10. The Dutch Orphan, Ellen Keith, HarperCollins Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
3. The Great Canadian Cottage Book, Collins Canada
4. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
5. What I Wish I’d Said, Jaime Watt, Optimum
6. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
7. Gibby, John Gibbons, Greg Oliver, ECW
8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
9. Conspirituality, Derek Beres, Matthew Remski, Julian Walker, Random House Canada
10. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Studies
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
4. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
5. Surprisingly Sarah, Terri Libenson, Balzer & Bray
6. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
7. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
8. Catch a Crayfish, Count the Stars, Steven Rinella, Max Temescu, Random House
9. My Dad is Awesome, Bluey and Bingo, Penguin Young Readers
10. The Adventures of Captain Underpants, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
MYSTERY
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
3. Private Moscow, James Patterson, Grand Central
4. The President’s Daughter, James Patterson, Bill Clinton
5. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow
6. Cross Down, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois, Little Brown
7. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva, Harper
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. Jack Reacher: One Shot, Lee Child, Dell
10. Escape, James Patterson, David Ellis, Grand Central
* Number of weeks on list
