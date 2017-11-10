Canadian filmmakers commend Ridley Scott

Still, cutting out an actor entirely and replacing that person after shooting is wrapped appears to be a first.

"There's obvious examples of Martin Sheen replacing Harvey Keitel in 'Apocalypse Now,' or Michael J. Fox replacing Eric Stoltz in 'Back to the Future,' but that's in production," said Dowse.

"I've never heard of it being done on post-(production). Normally they just bury the film and the film never gets seen."

Spacey reportedly spent about eight days filming scenes, which makes replacing him "within the realm of the contemplatable," said Jonas. "If it were something like 60 days, it would be impossible to imagine."

On such a high-profile production, chances are they've kept all the sets, wardrobe and wigs.

"So from just a logistical primary standpoint, I guess his main challenge would be reconvening the other actors," said Jonas.

Options for the re-shoots include returning to original locations or relocating some scenes to simpler settings. Face replacement technology and other visual effects could also be used.

But the job might be easier if they focus on close-ups "because there's only one person in the shot," said Rozema.

"I think you're going to see a lot of close-ups — and Christopher is going to love that. They just make you feel more important and a bigger presence in the movie."

Dowse noted allegations have been mounting against Spacey since the end of October, so Scott has had about a week and a half to devise a plan for the role.

"They're probably knee-deep in it," he said.

And Plummer, who was born in Toronto and won a best-supporting actor Oscar for "Beginners," was reportedly Scott's first choice for the role of J. Paul Getty, "so in a way it's worked out for the film," he added.

"He's one of our greatest living actors, so he'll be able to do it, and there's probably some level of awareness and preparation for the role, if he was Ridley's original choice," said Dowse.

Plummer, 87, is also closer to the age of the character than 58-year-old Spacey and likely won't need to spend as much time getting prosthetics and makeup done.

Such prosthetics can be seen on Spacey in the trailer for the film, one of several pieces of marketing material that are already out there and now need to be redone.

"They're pros so I'm sure they'll be fine continuity-wise," said Dowse, noting Scott is "very efficient" as a director.

"They've obviously found a new way of doing it and ... they should be applauded for doing it. It's a really brave and great move.

"He's being erased from a film, so there are repercussions for your actions, and there's no way that one bad apple should bring down what looks like a pretty great film."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press