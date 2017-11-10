John Hillerman dead aged 84

John Hillerman has died aged 84.

The late actor, who portrayed Jonathan Higgins in the long-running TV series 'Magnum, P.I.', passed away on Thursday (09.11.17) at his home in Houston, Texas.

According to CNN, his publicist Lori De Waal said he died of natural causes.

John was best known for his 'Magnum P.I.' role of Higgins, a foil to Tom Selleck's titular character Thomas Magnum, a private investigator living in Hawaii.

In 1987, John was handed an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and also a Golden Globe gong in the same year for his portrayal of the snooty, but likeable, character.

He received a total of five Golden Globe nominations for his part in the series, which aired on US TV network CBS from 1980 to 1988.

John also starred in long-running CBS sitcom 'One Day at a Time', 'The Betty White Show', and appeared in episodes of 'Hawaii Five-O' in 1976 and 'Murder, She Wrote' in 1992, before retiring from acting in 1999.

The veteran actor made his big screen debut in Peter Bogdanovich's 'The Last Picture Show' in 1971, and went on to feature in several big films, including Clint Eastwood's 'High Plains Drifter' and Mel Brooks' 'Blazing Saddles'.

His final movie was 1996's 'A Very Brady Sequel' alongside Shelley Long, Gary Cole and Tim Matheson.

During his early years, he served four years in the US Air Force, where he progressed to the rank of sergeant but later moved from Texas to New York City to pursue his acting dream.