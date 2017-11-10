Blake Lively's daughter makes a cameo on Taylor Swift's new song

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter James has received a credit on Taylor Swift's song 'Gorgeous'.

The Hollywood couple's two-year-old girl provided a sweet intro for the track, which features on Taylor's much-anticipated new album 'Reputation'.

In the booklet that comes with the physical CD, the credit reads: "Baby intro voice by James Reynolds."

It is, perhaps, not a huge surprise that James is featured on the song, as the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker shares a special friendship with the 'Deadpool' actor and his wife.

In July, the pair - who also have 13-month-old daughter Ines - reportedly joined Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a double date during their trip to Rhode Island, where the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker owns a property.

And that was not not the first time the pop star had taken her beau to meet the famous couple, as she celebrated American Independence Day on July 4 last year with her former flame Tom Hiddleston, Blake and Ryan, as well as two other guests at the same New England spot.

The couple are said to be the "real deal" and, although they have only been dating for a few months, their romance has become "very serious".

A separate source previously said: "Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship."

But the duo are desperate to keep their relationship as private as possible following Taylor's split from the 36-year-old 'Avengers' star Tom - who she dated for three months before they went their separate ways in September last year.

Reflecting on the singer's current romance, the insider added: "After what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."