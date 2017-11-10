Kylie Jenner 'is relishing the space Travis Scott gives her'

Kylie Jenner loves the freedom Travis Scott gives her.

The 20-year-old reality TV star - who previously dated rapper Tyga - is said to appreciate how Travis gives her the space she needs to run her burgeoning beauty empire and spend quality time with her friends and family.

A source close to the loved-up duo - who are rumoured to be expecting their first baby together - said: "Kylie loves that Travis gives her space to run her own empire.

"While Travis has made it clear to Kylie that he would love for her to travel with him more often, Kylie simply prefers to stay close to home. She is most comfortable in her home, near her family and friends who keep her company while Travis is away working."

Kylie and Tyga had a notoriously turbulent relationship, which saw the duo break-up and then reconcile their differences a number of times.

But her current romance is much less dramatic, with Kylie and Travis spending significantly less time together.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: "Kylie likes being independent and the occasional distance between she and Travis keeps things exciting for her ... she loves when he gets back into town. They are secure, have trust, and communicate often."

Kylie's new relationship has been noticeably more low-key than her romance with Tyga.

And their dynamic is said to be much "healthier" for the reality star, who felt like she was being suffocated by the attention of her previous boyfriend.

The source added: "Kylie's relationship with Travis is very different, healthier and more mature than what she had with Tyga.