'Dukes of Hazzard' star to face indecent assault charges

WALTHAM, Mass. — A former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical is facing a judge in Massachusetts.

Tom Wopat will be arraigned Friday at Waltham District Court on charges he assaulted a girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical "42nd Street" at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl's buttocks with his script, saying "nice butt." Wopat already has pleaded not guilty to groping the unidentified woman.

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show. He was supposed to play Julian Marsh in Reagle Music Theatre's production of "42nd Street." He's since been replaced.