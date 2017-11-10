Ellen Page alleges Brett Ratner outed her at 18

"The difference is that I can now assert myself and use my voice to fight back against the insidious queer and transphobic attitude in Hollywood and beyond."

Her Facebook post also recounted other harrowing experiences in the film industry.

Page said she was sexually assaulted by someone on a film crew and was asked by a director "to sleep with a man in his late twenties and to tell them about it."

"I did not," she added. "This is just what happened during my sixteenth year, a teenager in the entertainment industry."

She said she was also 16 when a director fondled her leg under the table during dinner and told her: "You have to make the move, I can't."

"I did not make the move and I was fortunate to get away from that situation," she said.

Page also said in her post that she considers making a film with Woody Allen "the biggest regret of my career."

"I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film,'" she wrote.

"Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."

Allen has been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow by his ex-partner Mia Farrow. He was investigated for the alleged molestation, but was never charged. He has consistently denied the abuse allegation.

— With files from The Associated Press

By The Canadian Press