Countdown to Flamborough Santa Claus Parade is on

Santa Claus is coming to Flamborough, on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade team is working behind the scenes, to ensure that this year is another great success!

With lots of musical bands and entertainers, and more than 70 floats expected to be on the route, the parade is taking shape to delight children of all ages.

Each week in the Review, the parade committee will be providing helpful tips for watching the parade, the best places to sit, new interactive features, contests, and other information to make your night a great one.

This year, there will be more information on our website (www.flamboroughsantaclausparade.com) to help our many new local residents navigate through the night, such as directions on how to travel the streets and where to park safely. Since this is a community parade, there will be more opportunities than ever to give back, with more locations for dropping off gently used winter clothing items, as well as food bank donations. Check out our Facebook page for more details.

Questions? Want to volunteer? Know a high school student that needs 40 service hours? Email info@flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.



