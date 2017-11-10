Camila Alves shares birthday message for Matthew McConaughey

Camila Alves has wished her husband Matthew McConaughey a belated happy birthday on social media.

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram this week to share a heartwarming birthday message to her Hollywood hunk husband - with whom she has three children, Levi, nine, Vida, seven, and Livingston, four - who celebrated his 48th birthday on November 4.

Posting a video montage of pictures of the star, including snaps from various red carpet events and stills from movies, Camila wrote: "I know I am so late for this post, but i have been enjoying quiet time with my family, and celebrating the most special person i know ... Happy birthday to my love! To many more, over and over again!!!!! Words can not describe! Here is to celebrating the man you get me to wake up with every day! Te amo! #soundon #womenoftoday (sic)"

The Brazilian-born beauty - who has been married to Matthew since 2012 - then repeated the message in Spanish.

Camila's touching tribute comes after the 'Gold' star previously revealed she had rejected his advances twice before finally agreeing to try a romance with him.

He said: "So I'm healthily single, at a club on Sunset. I'm not even a club guy, but this night I was a club guy, and I'm making margaritas at the end of the table. Then this figure moves across the room. I remember saying to myself, 'What is that?' I didn't say, 'Who is that,' I said, 'What is that?' She sits down, and I can't get my eyes off her. And I'm waving, trying to get [her attention].

"I go over and introduce myself. And I go, 'Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?' Which then, she came by herself. Now we sit down, music's playing. I make a margarita. That night I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I've ever spoken in my life. She spoke Portuguese. I don't think I ever understood Portuguese as well as I did that night. I was focused. It worked."