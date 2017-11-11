Rob Kardashian throws birthday bash for Dream

Rob Kardashian has thrown an extravagant first birthday party for daughter Dream.
The 30-year-old reality star has taken to social media to pay tribute to his only child - who he has with his former partner Blac Chyna - who celebrated her special day on November 10.
And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has showered the youngster with gifts, including a rocking horse and two pink miniature cars, including a Mercedes SUV.
The Arthur George sock designer posted a string of images on his Twitter account, including one of the gifts with "Happy 1st Birthday" spelled out in silver helium balloons, as well as a photograph of him playing with his daughter.
He captioned the posts: "Happy 1st Birthday mama
"Birthday girl
"That arm tho
"Love You happy baby (sic)."
The tiny tot also celebrated her special day with two cakes, one which was covered in edible pink roses, whilst another sweet treat had a photograph of Dream's face emblazoned on the icing, as well as cookies that were made to remember Dream's 62-year-old grandmother Kris Jenner.
Rob's ex-fiance also paid tribute to Dream on her birthday.
Chyna - who also has five-year-old son King Cairo with her ex beau Tyga - shared a picture of Dream dressed up as a mermaid on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy (sic)."
Rob's siblings also took to social media to give an insight into the bash, as the dark-haired star's Kim Kardashian West, 37, attended the party and posed for pictures with Dream, who adorned a full Adidas ensemble, on her Snapchat account.
Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also attended the event, and the oldest out of the Kardashian/Jenner brood brought her children Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, along to the party who played with Dream.
