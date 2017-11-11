Rob Kardashian throws birthday bash for Dream

Rob Kardashian has thrown an extravagant first birthday party for daughter Dream.

The 30-year-old reality star has taken to social media to pay tribute to his only child - who he has with his former partner Blac Chyna - who celebrated her special day on November 10.

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has showered the youngster with gifts, including a rocking horse and two pink miniature cars, including a Mercedes SUV.

The Arthur George sock designer posted a string of images on his Twitter account, including one of the gifts with "Happy 1st Birthday" spelled out in silver helium balloons, as well as a photograph of him playing with his daughter.