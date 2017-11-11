Jason Momoa's 100k tax bill

Jason Momoa reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes.

The 'Justice League' actor has been issued a Federal tax lien for $138,378.88 from income he earned in 2015, The Blast reports.

Jason, 38, has been warned that if he doesn't pay the outstanding taxes, the IRS will begin the process of seizing his assets and property.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Jason and Lisa Bonet, 49, tied the knot in October after a 12-year romance.

The pair met in 2005, and wed in front of family and friends last month, but Jason was hoping it would remain under wraps.

He said: "I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a**hole leaked it and I will find you...

"You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years... [The wedding is] just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

The couple - who have children Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, eight, together - were widely believed to have tied the knot in November 2007, but it has now emerged they didn't legally wed until this year.

A source said: "Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California.

"Apparently they weren't officially married until then! They said they 'made it official.' "