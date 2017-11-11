George Takei denies assault claims

George Takei has denied claims he sexually assaulted former model Scott R. Brunton.

After Scott shared details of the alleged incident - which he said occurred in 1981 and involved George groping him when he was unconscious - with The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Star Trek' actor took to Twitter to insist the assault "simply did not occur".

He wrote: "Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them.

"The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do.

"But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment.

"Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.

"Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times.

"Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us. Yours in gratitude, George (sic)."

George has been married to Brad Altman since 2008.