Tyrese Gibson blames outburst on anti-depression medication

Tyrese Gibson has blamed an anti-depression drug for his recent online meltdowns.

Over the past few months, the 'Fast and Furious' franchise actor - who is embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson over their daughter Shayla - has repeatedly lashed out at co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Instagram but he insists his outbursts were caused by prescription medication.

On Saturday (11.11.17), Tyrese shared a picture of the drug Rexulti and wrote: "11:11 today here's my public apology - everything just changed Medication post

"I want you guys to know that to this day I don't drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online - I'm in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I'm already to get back at 100% - please don't chalk this up as "oversharing" a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I'm so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla's father.This will NOT compromise my case. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality". Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. (sic)."

Tyrese also went on to reveal that he has started a fund to help other fathers fund their own custody battles.

He said: "Counting the days. And trying to put my mind at ease. #ShaylaRocks.com just went LIVE with LOVE we started a fund and with every shirt sold we're going to get fathers proper representation and the kids need their own lawyers TOO. (sic)."

Tyrese's ex-wife Norma previously filed for a restraining order against the actor after alleging that he attacked their 10-year-old daughter.

Norma has claimed the singer-and-actor had pushed Shayla to the ground and beat her in a rage, so should be kept away from them both, but he insists that is not the case and his former spouse is just bitter because of his marriage to social worker Samantha Lee Gibson, which took place earlier this year.

The 'Transformers' star insisted that the only recent domestic violence incident involving them was when Norma texted him saying she wanted to have his fingers cut off, something which she previously admitted in a court declaration.